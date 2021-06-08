BERRYVILLE — After completing a perfect regular season on Monday with a 2-0 win against Strasburg, the Clarke County girls’ soccer team got to take pictures with a trophy.
The trophy was for winning the Bull Run District regular-season title, something the Eagles had not captured outright since 2007. Clarke County went 9-0 against a schedule made up exclusively of Bull Run opponents this spring.
A few minutes after those pictures, Eagles coach Jon Cousins said Clarke County wants to make a habit of holding up trophies for pictures at Feltner Stadium the rest of the month.
“I want to be a [state] champion,” said Cousins, who took over prior to the 2019 season. “I expect them to win. I’m not predicting that, but that’s the goal.”
Clarke County will be the top seed in next week’s four-team Region 2B tournament as a result of a spectacular regular season in which the Eagles outscored their opponents 72-8 and recorded at least four goals in every game except Monday’s clash.
Starting with Tuesday’s Region 2B semifinal game against an opponent to be determined, every game Clarke County plays from now on will be at Feltner Stadium. The Virginia High School League has already predetermined that the Region 2B champion will host the Region 2A champion in the Class 2 state semifinals, and that the winner of that game will host the state championship contest. Clarke County last won a state title in 2006.
Strasburg (4-6) might have been an opponent in the region tournament for the Eagles if the Rams had won on Monday, because the belief was a Rams win would have vaulted them into the region playoffs.
In the first half, Strasburg managed to shut out a Clarke County team that used Monday to give everyone who was available a chance to play in the game, including five girls who were recently brought up from the JV team. The Eagles had a 10-1 shot advantage in the opening 40 minutes, with Strasburg freshman goalkeeper Morgan Kincaid making three of her nine saves in that stretch.
Not surprisingly, the person who ended the shutout was the girl who was announced as the Bull Run District Player of the Year at the game’s conclusion.
Freshman forward Madison Toone — who entered the game for the first time during a mass Clarke County substitution 22 minutes into the first half — ran onto a long ball into space that came off the foot of sophomore midfielder Audrey Price from the Eagles’ half of the field in the 47th minute. The speedy Toone dribbled in and knocked the ball past Kincaid as she neared the 18.
Less than a minute later, Clarke County was at it again. The Eagles earned a corner kick, and junior midfielder Abby Rogers sent in a ball that Toone redirected into the net by the far left post for her area-best 28th goal of the season.
“We discussed having the midfield do more movement, so we could move up the field faster,” said Toone when asked about Clarke County’s halftime adjustments.
Though the Eagles (22-5 shot advantage) couldn’t convert any of their remaining opportunities (Toone left the game for good with just under 19 minutes left), Clarke County’s defense made sure Emma Rogers (two saves overall) had limited work over the remainder of the game.
Prior to the season, Cousins wondered how well his team would come together given the team’s mix of veterans (seven juniors, five seniors on the season-opening roster) and youth (five freshmen, two sophomores). As evidenced by the team’s season — which also includes a 4-3 win over 2019 Class 1 state finalist Stonewall Jackson — it’s gone pretty well.
Clarke County center back Alison Sipe — a first team All-District selection — said the Eagles’ new players have definitely improved a team that went 8-10-1 in its last season in 2019.
“They just have a lot of intensity, drive and willingness to win,” Sipe said.
That’s helped produce a product on the field that has given other teams fits.
“We can anticipate where everyone’s moving because we have that bond and connection,” Sipe said. “We can make these little passes and through balls. We just know what everyone else is going to do with the ball.”
Cousins felt like the Eagles were a bit sluggish on Monday, because it was only their second game since May 21, and added it took the team a while to penetrate a Strasburg team that played defensively in the first half. But just like it has every time previously this year, Clarke County found a way to get the job done.
“It’s a magical season,” Cousins said. “I’m really proud of this team. The season hasn’t been perfect. There’s been some bumps and some growing pains. But if you talk about soccer in Class 2, you have to talk about Clarke.”
Monday was another example of Toone being a driving force for the Eagles.
“Madison is a special-type of player,” Cousins said. “She’s got some good pace. Her first touch is amazing. I’ve been coaching 20-plus years, and she’s the best finisher I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen some really amazing kids [coaching in Loudoun County]. She probably doesn’t know this, but I think she’s brilliant.”
Toone said it meant a great deal to her to win the Bull Run Player of the Year award. Toone’s older sister Danielle, who is a standout player for NCAA Division I Longwood University, captured the award as a senior in 2018.
“I set this as a goal before the season,” Toone said. “I worked really hard for it.”
Joining Toone and Sipe on the Bull Run first team for the Eagles are Rogers, senior midfielder Emma Massanopoli, senior forward Sophia Deem and freshman center back Lillian Suling. Second team selections are junior midfielder Maya Marasco, freshman midfielder Campbell Neiman and junior forward Rebecca Camacho-Bruno.
