The Clarke County girls’ cross country team didn’t defend its state title on Saturday, but the Eagles continued to show why they’re one of the elite programs in the state.
Clarke County went home with a trophy on Saturday for taking second place behind Alleghany in the Class 2 state meet held at Green Hill Park in Salem. Alleghany scored 65 points. Clarke County and Floyd County each scored 96 points, but the Eagles took second as a result of having a faster No. 6 runner.
In the last five years, the Eagles have two state titles, and one second-, third- and fourth-place finish.
Eagles freshman Teya Starley led the way for Clarke County, taking third in 20 minutes, 22.73 seconds on a course that Eagles coach Jeff Webster said was elongated a bit from its standard 5,000 meters.
In a phone interview on Saturday, Webster said the heavy rain that hit the state on Friday resulted in a softer course and officials making some alterations, which he thinks added about 20 seconds to runner’s times. But he still thought it was a great day for racing.
Both Clarke County teams — which each won Region 2B titles this year — were not at 100 percent physical wellness on Saturday.
With their regular No. 2 through No. 4 runners each dealing with illness, the Clarke County boys placed seventh after taking second last year.
Led by Junior Cal Beckett, who placed fourth to earn All-State honors for the second consecutive year, the Eagles scored 147 points. Central-Wise won with 97 points and Union was second with 97. Bull Run District rival Madison County was sixth with 141 points.
Webster said he thought each of the top three girls’ team finishers had a chance to win on Saturday. Led by freshman Kiera Lowman (first in 18:59.94 to win by eight seconds), Allegheny placed three runners in the top 10.
“Floyd County has some really good runners but simply didn’t perform as well today as perhaps expected,” Webster said. “But Alleghany was clearly the strongest team and had obviously the state champ. They absolutely earned it.
“With respect to our team, I think everybody did absolutely as best as they could. Unfortunately, we’re still not at 100 percent, but all in all, I was really pleased with the girls’ effort.”
Starley was followed by the freshmen foursome of Elena Stroot (21st in 21:52.74), Aubrey Wagner (33rd in 22:40.53), Miranda King (35th in 22:45.09) and Ashby Hunt (47th in 23:18.22).
Webster noted that his other two runners on Saturday are certainly capable of faster performances.
Sophomore Abigail Cochran — the No. 2 Clarke runner on last year’s title team and the No. 2 runner for the Eagles at the Region 2B meet this year — placed 69th in 24:37.2. Senior Julianna Pledgie —another scoring runner for last year’s state champs — missed both the Bull Run District meet and Region 2B meet due to bronchitis and recorded a time of 25:22.60 to place 74th. Both runners ran nearly three minutes faster at last year’s state meet.
Cochran did finish ahead of Floyd County’s No. 6 runner to win the tiebreaker to secure the second-place trophy for the Eagles. Only the top two teams get trophies.
“It just goes to show you that everybody counts,” Webster said. “Even though they had not what they would consider their best day, they were still very impactful.
“[The bronchitis] effectively ended [Pledgie’s] season. She just never really bounced back properly from that. But Julianna has earned a spot on the varsity and was going to go to the line today, and she did the best she could. [Cochran] was just a little off today. Not anything we can put a finger on, but obviously not feeling her best. But these guys go out there and give it everything they got. No downside.”
Starley said in a phone interview the warm temperature Saturday made it tough for the team, as well as the fact that several of the runners had dealt with illness recently.
“A lot of us had been either missing practices or not feeling our best and not being able to push as much as we wanted to in the past couple of practices leading up to the state meet,” Starley said. “For us doing what we did today, we pushed really, really hard and did our best.”
Starley finished as the top runner among Region 2B runners. Starley defeated Strasburg’s Claire Keefe to win the Bull Run District title, but Keefe defeated Starley at the Region 2B meet. Bull Run runners placed fifth through seventh with Keefe placing fifth, nine seconds behind Starley on Saturday.
Starley also finished four places better than she did last year, when she placed seventh in Class 2.
“Teya had a wonderful day,” Webster said. “[Starley and Keefe] really pushed each other and worked hard today, but Teya was able to come out on top. We’re thrilled for her.”
Starley said she was proud of herself. She went to a cross country camp at Brigham Young University over the summer and talked with Conner Mantz, who won the NCAA Division I men’s cross country title in 2020 and 2021 for BYU. She feels their discussion about race mentality helped set the tone for this season.
“I think I’ve improved a lot from last year and kind of found my bearings a little bit more with experience and race strategy,” Starley said. “I feel like watching a lot of higher-level runners has improved the way I race and my mentality going into races recently.”
Webster was definitely pleased with how the freshmen performed.
“Elena in particular has just dropped a lot of time this season,” Webster said. “They went into today’s competition really prepared to take it to another level. They had not seen this level of competition in the postseason until today, and it was a real opportunity for them to dig down and do the best they could.”
Beckett recorded a time of 16:47.25, a 22-second improvement on his state meet time from last year, when he placed fifth.
Others who scored for Clarke County were sophomore Jacob Kitner (36th in 18:33.7), junior Matthew Stroot (39th in 18:37.8), freshman Burns Beckett (52nd in 18:55.18) and senior James Dalton (56th in 19:00.93). Stroot, sophomore Jackson Ellis (an All-State runner last year who placed 97th Saturday) and sophomore James Casey (who started the race but didn’t finish) were each dealing with illness on Saturday, and Burns Beckett had just gotten past an illness.
Floyd County senior Mason Erchull won the boys’ race in 16:33.84, five seconds faster than Luray’s Davey Johnson.
For more coverage on the boys’ team, see Tuesday’s edition of The Winchester Star.
