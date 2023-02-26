WINCHESTER — In the first 81 seconds, the Clarke County girls' basketball team took four shots, had four offensive rebounds (two of which were grabbed inbounds), made two trips to the free-throw line, and hadn't even played defense yet.
The Eagles meant business from the start of Saturday's Region 2B championship game, and they didn't let anything stop them from completing their mission in front of a raucous crowd of 1,500 people at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center.
Top-seeded Clarke County outscored No. 2 Strasburg by 19 in the first half and rebounded from a rough third quarter to claim its first region title since 2015 with a 47-31 victory.
"What impressed me the most was everyone was just together and we were so sound," said Clarke County senior Keira Rohrbach (10 points, eight rebounds, three steals). "[Being aggressive from the start], that's our goal. We just want to go, go, go."
Freshman Alainah McKavish (10 rebounds) scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half and senior Willow Oliver scored all of 10 of her points in a first half that saw the Eagles outscore Strasburg 31-12.
Bull Run District regular-season champion Clarke County (22-5) beat the Bull Run District tournament champion Rams (21-7) for the third time in three meetings and will now play Region 2A runner-up Brunswick (22-3) on Friday at a neutral site near Berryville to be determined in the Class 2 state quarterfinals. Brunswick lost to John Marshall 87-37 in the Region 2A final.
Strasburg — which will travel to play John Marshall (19-6) in the quarterfinals — received 29 points from Bull Run District Player of the Year Macy Smith (10-of-24-shooting), but the rest of the Rams made only 1 of 24 field goal attempts for an 11-for-48 performance (22.9 percent).
Clarke County only made only 2 of 16 field goal attempts in the second half, but its lead was never in danger because of its typically stout man defense. The Eagles are surrendering only 34.1 points per game and have allowed 50 points in a contest only once, and Strasburg could never cut its deficit to single digits after halftime.
"That was one of our strongest defensive games," Eagles coach Regina Downing said. "Our whole focus is we rely on our defense. I tell the girls all the time we want to give 100 percent on the defensive end. They gave me everything they had defensively, and I was just so proud."
The Eagles' grittiness was established as soon as they won the opening tip. In those first 81 seconds, Rohrbach made 1 of 2 free throws at the 7:11 mark on a drive. After the rebound went to the Eagles when Rohrbach missed the second free throw, McKavish eventually muscled up a putback and hit the ensuing free throw for a 4-0 lead at the 6:39 mark before Strasburg had its first possession.
"We'd have a chance to go get [the rebounds], then we'd just slap at it and it'd go out of bounds," Strasburg coach Darin Jenkins said. "We worked our tails off the first [81 seconds] and got nothing out of it."
The Rams settled in and trailed 9-8 as the end of the first quarter neared, but then McKavish asserted herself with the first 10 points in 14-0 Clarke County run.
McKavish stepped through the defense from near the arc to hit a shot near the lane with four seconds to go in the first quarter to make it 11-8. She then hit two 3-pointers in the first minute of the second quarter and followed with a layup in transition at the 6:18 mark to make it 19-8.
"I saw they were doubling down on the post with Alainah, so I moved her out to the short corner," Downing said. "I said, 'Let's go and expand your game and allow you to work on the outside. .. That really opened it up for us offensively."
Senior Willow Oliver — who came into Saturday averaging 1.7 points per game — kept the good times going for the Eagles by scoring the team's next 10 points.
Oliver made a free throw after grabbing an offensive rebound, connected on a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3:25 left to complete the 14-0 run and make it 23-8, scored on a baseline drive with 2:02 left, hit another free throw after being fouled when she stole the ball as part of a Clarke County double team, then drilled another 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 29-10.
"I would definitely say I got in a a groove," Oliver said. "But I wouldn't have been there without my teammates. They were there in my ear the whole time helping me and hyping me up."
Up 31-12, Downing felt she had witnessed Clarke County's best half of the season. Strasburg made only 5 of 21 shots, the Eagles had a 23-12 rebounding edge, and they committed three fouls to the Rams' 10. The players liked it as well.
"I thought just we moved the ball very well," McKavish said. "We were crashing the boards good. We were just playing together."
Strasburg outscored Clarke County 13-4 in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 35-25, but the Rams still only made 4 of 12 field goal attempts.
"We just had to settle down and keep our composure," said Rohrbach of the team discussion after the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Kaiya Williams (eight rebounds) grabbed an offensive rebound underneath the basket, and put it back up off the glass while drawing contact. She screamed and stomped on the Wilkins Center floor after the ball went through the basket. She then hit the ensuing free throw to put Clarke County up 38-25 with 6:08 left to end the Rams' 7-0 run.
The only points in the next three minutes and 56 seconds came on a Smith bucket. In the final three minutes, Strasburg had to start fouling to put the Eagles at line, and Clarke County made 9 of 13 free throw attempts in the last 2:12 to close out the win.
Clarke County made the state tournament last year for the first time since 2015, but the Eagles did so as the Region 2B runner-up after losing to East Rockingham in the championship game.
"It means so much for our program [to win this]," said Rohrbach, one of of four seniors on a 10-player team.
Rohrbach and Oliver are two of six players on the roster who experienced going 1-8 in the shortened 2021 COVID season.
"Just to see us turn around and win a regional championship means so much to me," Oliver said.
Downing said Clarke County certainly earned it.
"I'm real proud of them," Downing said. "We've had our ups and downs this season. But we just kept focusing on the possibilities of what we could do rather than any problems we were having.
"We started believing in one another and started showing love for another. The key thing was to come together and stay together. I told them as long as we stay together, that's going to be the success to the season, and the girls have really bought into that the last couple of games."
Selene Good added three steals for Clarke County.
Clarke County 60, Central 45
BERRYVILLE — Alainah McKavish scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as Clarke County rallied past Central in the semifinals on Friday.
McKavish’s big night, which also included four steals, two blocks and two assists, helped offset the damage from the Falcons’ Makenna Painter, who scored a game-high 27 points.
Trailing 18-16 after Painter scored 11 points in the first quarter, the Eagles took advantage when the Central junior went to the bench with three fouls with 2:38 left before the half. Leading 23-21, Clarke County pounced on the advantage with a 9-0 run to close the period. Kaiya Williams had five points during the run, including a 3-pointer near the buzzer to put Clarke County ahead 32-21 at the break.
Thanks in big part to McKavish, Central was unable to get closer than nine points in the second half. McKavish had four points in a 6-2 run to open the third quarter. She’d finish the period with eight points, including a layup at the buzzer that made it 42-31 entering the final period.
The Falcons would get as close as nine points on four separate occasions in the final quarter, the last time at 52-43 on a basket by Chloe Helsley with 2:05 left. The Eagles responded with an 8-2 run to close the game, highlighted by a beautiful pass from Williams to Keira Rohrbach for a layup following a turnover.
Rohrbach finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Williams notched 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals and Hailey Evans added seven points, two assists and two steals.
