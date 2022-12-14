BERRYVILLE — The expectations for the Clarke County girls' basketball team have been raised for the 2022-23 season, and on Tuesday night the Eagles introduced their ferocity to the Bull Run District for the first time.
In a matchup of unbeatens, Clarke County forced 43 turnovers — including 30 in the first half — to defeat Central 63-46 on Tuesday night in the Eagles' Bull Run District opener. Clarke County led 41-22 at the half and did not let its lead dip below 17 points over the remainder of the game.
Clarke County (5-0) features eight of the nine players who helped the team advance to last year's Class 2 state quarterfinals — the Eagles' first state berth since 2015 — and have added a talented freshman in Alainah McKavish, who has scored at least 15 points in four of the team's games.
The Eagles were impressive in beating four larger schools (James Wood, Skyline, and Warren County twice) heading into Tuesday, but Clarke County coach Regina Downing feels like her team is just scratching the surface.
"Our focus tonight was to get our passion back," Downing said. "We were just not having fun. We were asking so much of them in practice, because there was so much intensity we were putting on them.
"They played with joy tonight. To see them smile and helping each other, it was just beautiful to see."
Junior guard Kaiya Williams scored all 17 of her points in the first half to lead the Eagles in scoring and added four steals and three assists. McKavish had 16 points, three steals and three assists, Hailey Evans recorded 11 points, seven steals and five assists, and Emma Nelson had four assists. Williams and Evans each made three 3-pointers.
Central forward Makenna Painter led all players by scoring 22 points with her impressive post game and had eight rebounds in the last three quarters. Freshman guard Vanessa Gordon added 11 points for the Falcons (4-1, 1-1).
Downing certainly enjoyed watching her team pressure and trap the Falcons all over the floor on Tuesday. Seven players had at least two steals.
The Eagles forced 16 turnovers in the first quarter, but with Central forcing nine turnovers with their own full-court pressure Clarke County found itself with just a 13-10 lead after eight minutes.
In the second quarter, though, Clarke County's aggressiveness on defense and efficiency on offense broke the game open. The Eagles forced 14 turnovers, committed only three, and knocked down 10 of 15 field goal attempts (3 of 5 on 3-pointers) and 5 of 7 free throw attempts in outscoring Central 28-12.
Downing said Clarke County's defense began picking up after the Eagles found themselves down 29-14 at the half against James Wood on Saturday. Clarke County outscored the Colonels 35-16 in the second half for a 49-45 win.
"The kids bought in on the defensive end, and it carried over to practice on Monday, and tonight we just came out and played and executed well," Downing said. "Our rotation was just awesome."
"We pressured the ball really well," Williams said. "If you do defense, offense comes to you, and that's exactly what happened."
Downing said the Eagles are emphasizing being patient on the offensive end after taking care of business on defense. Clarke County did an excellent of that in the second quarter, and Central truly tested Clarke County's patience in the third quarter by switching to a 2-3 zone.
The Eagles only hit 4 of 15 field goal attempts in the third period, but Clarke County extended its lead to 55-30 at the end of it as Evans knocked down two 3-pointers and McKavish connected on the Eagles' only four free throw attempts in the period.
"We've been struggling against the zone, and tonight the key was the ball movement, swinging the ball, making the extra pass and attacking the gaps," Downing said.
The 6-foot McKavish is a huge addition for the Eagles because of how well she can create her own shot. McKavish can play all five positions, and on multiple occasion she posted up a defender and made deft use of the glass for baskets.
Tuesday's performance followed the one she had on Saturday, when she scored 19 of the Eagles' 27 points in the fourth quarter.
"She's tall and long, and she's fundamentally sound," Downing said. "She's just so versatile, and that opens things up for us a lot."
McKavish said she worked hard to carve out a role on the team, and she appreciates how welcoming the team has been to her. She continued to fit right in on Tuesday.
"We definitely knew Central was a good team, so we had to come in hard," McKavish said. "It was a good team win."
The Bull Run District figures to be more wide open this year with the graduation of Luray star Emilee Weakley, and the Eagles hope Tuesday was the first step of a successful campaign against district foes.
"[Tonight] shows the district what we're coming out with, our intensity, and stuff like that," Williams said. "It was a great win, but we still have more to show and more to improve."
Clarke County is next in action on Friday against district foe Page County.
