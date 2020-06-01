Keagan Bragg vividly recalls shedding tears while speaking to her teammates about why she was leaving the High Point University women’s soccer program.
It was a few days before the Panthers — the regular-season champions of the NCAA Division I Big South Conference — were scheduled to play Gardner-Webb in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Nov. 7.
The freshman and 2019 Clarke County High School graduate knew she wasn’t going to play again that season because of an injury. She sprained her medial collateral ligament in practice on Oct. 28 and developed hamstring tendonitis, which caused her to miss the North Carolina school’s Big South quarterfinal win over Charleston Southern on Nov. 1.
Bragg had told the coaching staff a few weeks earlier that she even though she planned on transferring, she was going to stay with the team until the season was over. But days before the Gardner-Webb game, she had finally reached her “breaking point.”
The 5-foot-2 left outside back had known since early September that High Point was not the right school for her, and that the town of High Point was not the right one for her. An English writing major, Bragg — who as part of her admission to High Point was granted both academic and leadership scholarships — was also stressed and exhausted about the schoolwork that was mounting. Wanting to challenge herself, she took 18 credits in courses.
It broke her heart to tell her teammates, because she wanted to be on the sidelines supporting them. But for her own well-being, she had to step away.
“They were all very sweet and understanding,” said Bragg in a phone interview last week. “They understood.”
Probably because even though Bragg was leaving the team, she never quit on the team.
Despite her frequent unhappiness, the woman crying before them was the only freshman in the 11-team Big South to earn first team all-conference honors — she was awarded that honor on Oct. 31, three days after her injury. Bragg — who according to High Point ranked third on the team in minutes played during the regular season — was also the only defender on the team selected first team all-conference, and was one of just three Panthers who were picked for the first team overall.
Bragg — who will attend James Madison University this fall as a regular student after attending Lord Fairfax Community College this spring — also made the decision to focus on academics count. She finished the semester at High Point with a 3.7 GPA.
Bragg might not want to repeat the fall of 2019, but she wouldn’t want it erased from her memory, either.
“I do not regret a single second of it,” Bragg said. “It has shaped me so much as a person.”
Bragg arrived at High Point last summer following one year at Clarke County. Bragg — who helped Briar Woods in Ashburn win a Class 5 state championship as a junior — was a Class 2 all-state first team selection for the Eagles who had eight goals and two assists as a forward. (Bragg also earned all-state honors in cross country by taking 14th place as Clarke County won the Class 2 team state title, and in track she earned all-state honors by helping the Eagles take third in the 4x400-meter relay.)
Though Bragg prefers to play an attacking role, she was fine with High Point’s decision to immediately have her play defense when preseason training began last summer. Prior to moving to Berryville, Bragg played defense for the U.S. Soccer Development Academy team of the Washington Spirit, the professional team that plays in the National Women’s Soccer League.
By the second game of the year, Bragg was the starting left back on a High Point team that would go on to post the first undefeated record in Big South regular-season play since 2004 and the first in school history to go unbeaten in regular-season conference play. The Panthers went 8-0-2 in the Big South and 10-7-2 overall.
“That was a big blessing to me,” said Bragg about earning the starting job. “I was really honored. I’m so thankful they gave me that opportunity.”
Bragg said it was stressful being entrusted with such a big role on a talented team though. That stress never affected Bragg’s play on the field, but it added another layer to Bragg’s uneasiness off the field.
Bragg said she was doing well emotionally at High Point during the preseason, when she was just focusing on soccer and working out with her teammates.
But by the second week of classes, she realized that she wasn’t getting everything she wanted in the college experience.
For example, JMU has a much larger undergraduate enrollment than High Point (about 19,900 students compared to 4,500), Bragg said Harrisonburg can provide better access to the other types of outdoor activities she enjoys like cliff jumping, river tubing and rafting, and kayaking. And outside of her soccer teammates, Bragg said she didn’t really connect with her fellow students.
“The area around [High Point], there was really not much to do,” Bragg said. “And it was such a small school that the clubs weren’t that big and developed. I tried going to a Christian club and there weren’t that many kids. And I thought there were other schools that were better for my major.”
She didn’t tell anyone, but Bragg decided in early September that she was going to transfer at the end of the semester.
Bragg gave everything she had to soccer and academics though, and that dedication took a toll on her as she tried to balance playing high-level soccer with a large academic workload.
Bragg believes she was the only freshman on the team who was taking 18 credits. She said the coaching staff recommended she reduce her workload when they noticed how stressed she was getting during the middle of the season.
“But I could not bring myself to drop a class,” Bragg said. “I’m just not that kind of person, so I stuck with it.”
Bragg’s schedule proved to be quite the grind. She took four four-credit classes in English writing, history, French and social sciences as well as one-credit psychology and President’s Seminar courses. (A writing and presentation course, President’s Seminar is required of all students.) Bragg’s presence was also required at leadership gatherings as part of the leadership scholarship she applied for and received.
She had an 8 a.m. class every day. Small class sizes meant she was usually done by 11 a.m., but she sometimes had to head straight over to the team’s athletic facility as soon as her last class ended so she could get treatment on her ankles, which bothered her throughout the season. Exercises for her ankles and wrapping them took about an hour.
After that, on a typical practice day, Bragg had some time to study before lifting started at 3 p.m. There would be breaks the rest of the day that allowed study time, but Bragg usually had practice at 5 p.m., film review at 8, and team meetings. After an ice bath, Bragg would get back to her dorm at 10 p.m. Bragg sometimes studied a little when she got home, but she was usually too tired at that point.
“I was lucky if I got six hours of sleep,” Bragg said.
High Point had eight hours of mandatory study hall for the players each week, but Bragg found those to be more detrimental than helpful.
“I could never focus in those,” Bragg said. “When there’s a lot of kids in one small space, everyone eventually starts talking.”
For Bragg, it was all too much. In mid-October, she informed the High Point coaches she would play the rest of the season, but she would transfer to another school for the spring semester.
While Bragg was stressing out on the field, she thrived on it. On Oct. 21, Bragg was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Week.
On Oct. 16 against Presbyterian, Bragg scored her first career goal from 17 yards out in the 67th minute to tie the game in an eventual 3-1 win. Four days later, Bragg had her second assist of the season in a 3-0 win over Winthrop, the fifth of seven shutouts that High Point’s defense recorded in 2019.
After the regular-season finale against Longwood on Oct. 23, High Point started preparations for the Big South Tournament.
During practice on Oct. 28, Bragg was required to repeatedly cross the ball from the left side of the field. On what turned out to be her last one of the day, she felt a “pop” in her inner left knee.
Though Bragg didn’t suffer a severe MCL sprain, she knew she wasn’t going to get enough rest for it to heal properly. After a few days of treatment, she tried to run on it, but the pain was too intense.
Bragg knew she wasn’t going to play again. In the days prior to the Big South semifinal she told the coaching staff she wanted to leave the team immediately. Bragg said the coaches — who were hoping that Bragg might recover from her injury at some point — tried to change her mind about leaving the team, but her mind was made up.
“My body was so fatigued,” Bragg said. “When I was around my teammates, it was so obvious I was unhappy. I just didn’t feel I was doing any good for them that way.”
Bragg said just the thought of the 180-mile round-trip drives to Mathews, N.C., for the Big South semis and final — scheduled three days apart from each other — was just too much to deal with because of how concerned she was about keeping up with her classes.
And she didn’t want to ask her coach if she could stay behind in High Point while the team traveled, because she knew she shouldn’t get special treatment. If she was on the team, she would be obligated to attend all of her team’s games.
“I could never study on the bus rides,” Bragg said. “I just couldn’t focus. I could not afford the time away from my classes. My grades would have just fell.”
The coaches said Bragg needed to tell the team, and so she made her emotional departure speech.
Despite everything she went through, Bragg said she always loved her teammates and coaches.
“It was amazing,” Bragg said. “They were so supportive and friendly.”
Bragg moved on with her life, and High Point’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Gardner-Webb in the Big South semifinals on Nov. 7. Life settled down for Bragg and she left High Point at the end of the semester with that 3.7 GPA.
Bragg said she’s proud of her academic performance.
“It’s even more amazing now, because when you’re in the moment you’re just kind of blindly grinding through,” Bragg said. “Then when you look back, it’s like, ‘How did I even do that?’
“It definitely developed me as a person and made me more confident because looking ahead, when I’m going to have job stress, it’s like, ‘OK, if I can do what I did for a semester my freshman year, I feel I can do anything.’ That’s a comforting feeling.”
And Bragg believes she’s going to be a lot more comfortable at JMU. High Point (about 300 miles from Berryville) made Bragg realize she wanted to go to college closer to home (Harrisonburg is less than 80 miles away), and she thinks the school will provide her with the opportunity to be a more well-rounded student. Bragg thinks she might start also focusing on health and nutrition courses in addition to English writing.
“I love having the independence to do what I want,” Bragg said. “I’m just not passionate enough about soccer to make it my whole life.
“I’m going to maybe do intramural soccer for fun, but I also want to join other clubs and get involved in Christian life. When you’re doing a Division I sport, you just don’t have the time.”
Bragg will forever be thankful that she played for High Point, though. She proved she could not only do it, but that she could do it at a high level.
“That is honestly a feeling like no other when you get something so rewarding,” said Bragg about being named first team All-Big South. “It’s moments like those where you feel like all the stress and hard work is worth it. That was amazing.
“It was very hard, but I loved playing soccer [at High Point]. I’m so blessed to have the opportunity to even play a Division I sport.”
