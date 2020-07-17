Queens University of Charlotte (N.C.) head cross county coach Tom Scott describes the transition from high school to college running as “a whole new ballgame” for incoming freshmen.
In signing with one of NCAA Division II’s top programs, Clarke County graduate Madison Webster certainly faced more difficult competition than she did in high school. But one thing that wasn’t new for Webster in 2019-20 was her ability to star in the postseason.
Webster — the only true freshman in a Queens top seven that featured a grad student, three seniors and two juniors — played an integral in helping the Royals win their fourth straight South Atlantic Conference title, repeat as Southeast Region champions, and place 21st in their fifth straight appearance in the NCAA Division II Championships.
The 2018 Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, Webster was Queens’ No. 4 runner at the SAC meet and earned All-SAC second team honors.
She was the Royals’ No. 2 runner and the fastest freshman in the Southeast Region meet, taking 11th and earning All-Region honors.
Webster — who ran the fastest 5K (3.1 miles) of her entire career in her final race for Clarke County — recorded her fastest time of the year at the NCAA meet and was again Queens’ No. 2 finisher. Webster’s 6K time (3.72 miles) was 22 minutes, 2.4 seconds.
And Webster didn’t let up in the winter. In her first-ever year of indoor track & field — Clarke County did not have an indoor track team — Webster was named the SAC Freshman of the Year as a result of her sterling performance at the conference meet, which saw the Royals win their third straight team title. That turned out to be her final competition of the year, as the NCAA shut down sports in March because of COVID-19 concerns. Outdoor track competition never got started.
“It can sometimes be tough coming to college,” Scott said in a phone interview. “You’re competing with girls who are much older than you and much more experienced. The freshmen are trying to learn everything that they can, and I think Madison did a phenomenal job with that.”
Queens’ veteran team last fall was led by two-time All-American Hannah Wolkenhauer, and Webster said her experienced teammates definitely made her a better runner.
“I was very motivated and inspired by my older teammates,” Webster said. “Hannah was a great role model along with so many of my other teammates.”
Webster navigated through a greater commitment to weight training, nutrition and mileage (55 miles per week compared to 45 in high school), but none of that fazed her. The results from the entire season show that.
Webster was a scoring runner in her very first meet, as she was the team’s No. 5 runner in 22:14 at the Cal State San Marcos (Calif.) Cougar Challenge. Her scoring effort helped the Cougars place third as a team.
Webster was Queens’ No. 4 runner (22:20.8) in its second meet at the Sacramento (Calif.) State Cross Country Challenge held on the Haggin Oaks Golf Course, which was the same course where the NCAA Division II Championships were held.
In Webster’s last meet before the postseason — a 5K in the team’s own Royals Cross County Challenge at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte — Webster recorded the team’s second fastest time (18:40.7).
“I was pretty confident going into the postseason,” Webster said. “I felt really lucky to be running with such great teammates at such a high level.”
At the SAC meet in Wingate, N.C., on Oct. 26, Webster placed 11th overall and fourth on the team in 23:04.4 to extend the Royals’ conference dynasty and also earn all-Freshman team honors. Queens won the 12-team meet with 48 points, 23 better than the runner-up.
Webster took it up a notch the rest of the postseason, finishing only behind Wolkenhauer at both the Southeast Region and NCAA meets.
On the same course as the SAC meet on Nov. 9, she took 11th in 22:47 in the Southeast Region meet (the top 25 earned All-Region honors) in a field of 181 runners.
“I was very honored to receive all-region, because I wasn’t expecting it,” Webster said.
At the NCAA meet on Nov. 23 in Sacramento, Webster recorded her best time to take 139th in the 261-runner field (the top 40 earn All-American honors).
“Going to nationals was obviously a great privilege, and it was one of my favorite races and one of my best memories from the season,” Webster said. “I think we all performed very well and I’m very happy with how we did.”
Scott certainly liked what he saw from Webster.
“She was amazing from a consistency standpoint,” Scott said. “One thing I think that’s awesome about Madison is that every time she steps to the line, she’s going to give it 100 percent, no matter how she’s feeling.”
The indoor track season presented another challenge for Webster — tracks that were half the size of the standard 400-meter tracks that was she used to outdoors in high school.
“It was a little different, because I had to figure out how to run the mile when it’s eight laps instead of four, because sometimes that can mess with your head,” Webster said. “But I was really pleased the season. It was a lot of fun.”
It’s hard not to enjoy yourself when you’re as successful as Webster was this winter. She posted Queens’ second-best times in the 800 (2:20.12), 1,000 (3:01.21) and 3,000 (10:31.34), the No. 3 time in the 5,000 (18:15.81) and the No. 4 time in the mile (5:09.37).
The crowning achievement was the SAC indoor meet, where Webster competed in five races over two days on Feb. 29 and March 1 in Winston Salem, N.C. Of the 203.5 points scored by the Royals, Webster accounted for 16 points, tied for the fourth most on a Queens squad that won by 80 points. Webster tied for the highest point total on the Royals’ distance crew.
“That was definitely a large workload, definitely more than I’m used to,” said Webster, who was joined by teammates Stevie Lawrence and Allyson Arellano in doing the 800, mile and 3,000 at the meet. “I was a little nervous going into it, but I had the rest of my teammates right there alongside of me.
“It was kind of fun, to get done with one race, stay loose for a little while, then get back out there on the track even though we were all tired. We were all helping each other through it.”
On the first day in the preliminaries, Webster had the meet’s fastest 800 time (2:22.04, there were three heats) and the No. 3 mile time (5:18.18, two heats).
In the finals on the second day, she began by taking second in the mile (5:14.97 — Lawrence took first in 5:13.60 and Arellano was third in 5:15.43). In the 800, Webster was unable to best all competitors like she did in the 800, but she still recorded a strong 2:25.40 to place sixth.
“After the mile I was a bit tired for the 800, so I wasn’t assuming that I was going to win,” Webster said. “My goal was to score points and hang in there with everyone else.”
She got three points for her team in the 800, and then finished with a bang in the 3,000. Webster ran a personal-record time of 10:31.34 to take fourth place.
“I did not have high expectations for it,” Webster said. “I was just thinking I’d get out there and try my hardest and see what place I could get. But I ended up getting my best time. It just felt like it was a great way to end my freshman year.”
The fact that she was recognized as the conference’s top freshman at the meet just made the experience that much sweeter.
“I was definitely very excited to win that,” said Webster, who didn’t expect the honor. “I was very proud to take [the award] home.”
Scott said, “she was definitely deserving of the award. For her to be mentally that tough and execute that well is in those races is amazing. You almost never see a performance like that from a freshman.”
Webster just wished she could have kept the momentum going in the spring. Webster was hoping to break her high school PR of 2:17.77 in the 800 in the outdoor season, and she felt she could break five minutes in the mile, which is 1,609.3 meters. (Webster’s fastest 1,600 time in high school was 5:06.91.) She was also hoping to give the 5,000 a shot and break 18 minutes.
Scott — a distance coach for the track team — praised Webster for how well she worked with her teammates during training and in races in indoor track, and she thinks Webster could play a significant leadership role for this year’s cross country team. (Webster is slated to report to Queens as scheduled on Aug. 15 for preseason training.) Of the top four runners at the NCAA meet, Webster was the only one who wasn’t a senior.
“The thing that I really enjoyed about Madison the most was her contribution from a culture standpoint,” Scott said. “She’s a phenomenal person to have on the team. She’s a supportive teammate in every single way, through the ups and downs.
“The expectations for her is to take the freshmen under her wing and show them what it takes to reach the success that she did, and continue to build that culture and support the freshmen and be there for them. And just continue to develop herself from a racing standpoint.”
After returning to Clarke County from Charlotte in March, Webster took a week to recover. After starting out running four miles a day she’s gradually increased her weekly mileage since. She doesn’t know the exact weekly mileage she puts in now, but she goes for 10-mile runs on Sundays.
No one knows what the future holds with COVID-19, but Webster is already thinking like a leader.
“As long as we all work together, we’ll go far as a team, and I’ll be happy,” Webster said. “For myself, I just have the upcoming season in my mind. If I ever feel unmotivated with training, I just try and think of the future and how everyone will get through this summer and hopefully get through this pandemic, and we’ll all come out stronger in the end.”
