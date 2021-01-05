BERRYVILLE — There are no plans to change the names of Clarke County's portions of two major highways, officials say, despite a neighboring county's plans to do so.
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors recently directed its staff to start planning to rename the county's stretches of Harry Flood Byrd Sr. Highway (Va. 7) and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50), the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported.
A former Democratic governor who later represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate, Byrd, who lived in Berryville, supported keeping the state's public schools segregated.
Mosby was a Confederate colonel in the Civil War. Historical documents show that despite personally opposing slavery, Mosby felt it was his patriotic duty to fight for the Confederacy since he was a Virginian.
Clarke supervisors Chairman David Weiss said the county currently has no plans to rename its portions of the highways.
"Loudoun County is its own entity," said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Controversy over a Confederate monument outside the Clarke County Courthouse in Berryville last year prompted the supervisors to form a committee to look into options on what to do with it. The committee is to start meeting soon.
Both Weiss and County Administrator Chris Boies said they haven't heard any requests for Clarke's portions of the Byrd and Mosby highways to be renamed.
Should the supervisors hear any such requests, "we would certainly listen to the citizens and take in their views," Weiss said.
