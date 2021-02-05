BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) may need a different name to better reflect its purpose, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
The idea of changing the group’s name is being floated as officials examine whether the structure of economic development efforts should be better defined.
State code Section 15.2-4901 authorizes localities to establish IDAs to acquire, own, lease and sell properties, as well as make loans, “to promote industry and develop trade by inducing manufacturing, industrial, governmental, nonprofit and commercial enterprises, and institutions of higher education to locate in or remain in the Commonwealth.” Still, IDAs themselves cannot operate manufacturing, industrial, nonprofit or commercial enterprises or colleges and universities.
Basically, the IDA is “the financing arm of the county,” Bill Waite, one of its seven board members, said during the authority’s recent quarterly meeting.
The IDA can buy and sell property more easily than the county itself can, Boies said.
But “we haven’t done any” financing for at least a couple of years, Waite noted.
The state code allows localities, if they choose, to establish their IDAs as “economic development authorities.” Same duties, different name, Boies said.
Because the IDA’s purpose is to help with recruiting and retaining industries and other businesses, Boies thinks being classified as an EDA would better suit the authority.
But in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the term EDA may have “gotten a bad reputation based on what went down in Warren County,” he said.
He was referring to a high-profile embezzlement scandal involving the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority. Front Royal has since established its own EDA.
Clarke IDA members said little about the name change proposal.
The name could be changed with the adoption of a resolution by the authority, Boies said.
