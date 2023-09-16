BERRYVILLE — Any worries Clarke County football coach Casey Childs had about his team overlooking winless Warren County quickly went out the window Friday.
The Eagles scored on all five of their first-half possessions for a 34-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 40-7 victory at Feltner Stadium.
In each of its four wins this season, Clarke County (4-0) has scored at least 34 points, including 40 three times while giving up a total of 27. The closest game for the Eagles was a 28-point victory over 2021 state champion King William in the second game.
"Our concern was you either go into the bye week on a high note or in a really salty one and you can't get it out of your system for two weeks," Childs said. "The goal the whole time was, 'Let's go into the bye week with a positive vibe and be on all cylinders' and we were able to do that fortunately."
Clarke County took the opening kick and after a penalty and a short run it looked as if the Wildcats defense might force a punt. The Eagles were facing a third-and-13 from their 45, but Will Booker took the direct snap, burst through the line and ran to the sideline. He raced in virtually untouched for a 55-yard score and a 7-0 lead.
Warren County (0-3) had problems getting going offensively. Its first two possessions were both three-and-outs for negative yardage. By the time the Wildcats picked up their first first down they were behind 20-0.
The Eagles followed up their first scoring drive of 80 yards with a 73-yard drive and took a 14-0 lead on Tanner Sipe's four-yard run with 3:57 left in the first quarter.
Clarke County got great field position on its third drive thanks to a good punt return by Wyatt Palmer. Starting from their 48, the Eagles went 52 yards in 10 plays and Palmer scored on a two-yard run for a 20-0 lead with 10:19 left in the half.
Later in the second quarter, Warren County's Suleman Zewar intercepted a Sipe pass from the 12 in the end zone, but the Wildcats were flagged for roughing the passer penalty to give Clarke first-and-goal at the 6. Two plays later, Sipe scored from five yards out for a 27-0 lead with 3:43 remaining in the half.
Warren County again went three-and-out and the Eagles took over at the Wildcat 48 with two minutes still on the clock. Booker would end that possession with his second touchdown of the game, this time from 12 yards out, for a 34-0 halftime lead.
Booker got the hat trick on Clarke County's first drive of the second half. He capped a 54-yard, 10-play drive with a 13-yard TD run to pushing the lead to 40-0 with 3:58 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats continued to battle. With 6:33 left, Warren County put together a six-play 66-yard drive thanks to two 37-yard plays sandwiched around a penalty.
The first came on third-and-8 from the Wildcat 36. Quarterback P.J. Dellinger fired a pass towards Zewar on the far side of the field for a highlight-reel at the Eagles' 27.
After a penalty pushed the Wildcats back to the 37, running back Gavin Dodson took the handoff from Dellinger and finally was able to find some running room, breaking towards the near side of the field. He was able to get up field and get the Wildcats on the board at 40-7 with 2:29 left in the contest.
"I've been saying that this is a resilient group, they don't quit and they have each other's backs," Warren County coach Josh Breeden said. "I couldn't be more proud of them. We just need to find a way to be more consistent on both sides of the ball and find a way to win.
"We made some mistakes in the first half, a couple of penalties that didn't help us out. It's little things, little things add up and if we eliminate some of those little things we're in much better shape. That will be the plan moving forward against a good Fauquier team. We need to find a way to bounce back, be more consistent with our response and just keep getting better."
Booker led the way for the Eagles, picking up 154 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns. Sipe added 82 yards and two scores on eight carries and Palmer had 74 yards rushing and a score on nine carries and one catch for 16 yards.
The Eagles also held the Wildcats to 133 total yards, 64 of that coming on the scoring drive late in the fourth.
"I thought we were really good in all aspects of the game tonight," Childs said. "We've got guys that are unselfish, they block for one another. When you have that it's really special. They don't care who's getting the ball, they just want to win. It's fun to coach and that's why this is a really, really great group of kids."
Dodson led the way for the Wildcats with 68 yards and a score on 10 carries. Dellinger completed five passes for 54 yards.
Warren County hosts Fauquier next Friday night while the Eagles enjoy their bye week before traveling to Maryland to face Catoctin in two weeks.
