ALDIE — Diving onto mud and grass is probably the best method to execute a headfirst slide.
But some of the members of the Clarke County football team weren't going to let the fact that Lightridge's field is made of artificial turf get in the way of a well-deserved celebration following Friday night's non-district game.
In a game in which a steady rain began falling with just over four minutes left in the first half, the Class 2 Eagles knocked off the Class 4 Lightning 21-7 to snap a two-game losing streak, the first such skid for Clarke County since 2018.
Last week's loss was particularly galling for the Eagles' program. Clarke County lost to Bull Run District rival Strasburg 38-0, its first shutout and most lopsided loss since falling to 40-0 to Central in 2017. A loss on Friday would have given the Eagles three straight losses in the same season for the first time since 2006, which is the last time Clarke County had a losing season.
"We were pretty focused this week in practice," said senior quarterback and defensive back Matthew Sipe, who led the Eagles with 89 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and completed 3 of 4 passes for 33 yards. "We didn't come and take another loss like that again. We came out and played our game, and I thought we played hard."
Clarke County played the entire game without star running back and linebacker Kyler Darlington, and had some players come in and out while they were tended to for injuries and cramps. But no matter who was on the field, Clarke County's grit was present from beginning to end.
"No one did a good job last week, including the coaches," Clarke County coach Casey Childs said. "We had so many moving parts. We had guys in and out with cramping, some guys got a little dinged up here and there. But my goodness, I'm so proud of what these kids did. I couldn't be more proud of them. Every kid stepped up."
Lightridge (3-2) came in averaging 32.8 points per game, but the Eagles shut the Lightning out in the second half en route to breaking a 7-7 halftime tie. With Sipe leading a balanced attack in which three other Clarke players had between 52 and 65 total yards for the game, the Eagles outgained Lightridge 174-118 in the second half for 285-268 edge overall.
Sixty-one of Lightridge's yards came on its final drive, which ended with defensive lineman Sam Goode tipping a pass that was intercepted by Tyler Sansom on second-and-12 from the Clarke County 19 with 1:56 left, preserving the Eagles' 21-7 advantage.
Clarke County intercepted Lightridge quarterback Carter Working (20 of 33 for 178 yards) three times, with defensive back Carson Rutherford picking him off once in each half. Matthew Tapscott — who fought through an injury suffered in the first half — also had a sack of Working.
Childs said the Eagles did a good job of mixing coverages while making Lightridge work for everything it got.
In the first half, the Eagles forced a turnover on downs at their own 40 after eight plays on the Lightning's first possession, had a Rutherford interception on the second, forced a 37-yard field goal attempt that came up short to end a 17-play drive with 4:18 left in the second quarter, and gave up its only score on a 10-play, 39-yard drive that featured one fourth-down and one third-down conversion. Tyler Bollhorst helped tie the score with a three-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.
"Our secondary really stepped up this game and turned it around from Strasburg," said Rutherford, referencing a contest in which the Eagles let the Rams roam free deep on a few pass plays. "We wanted to get that bad taste our of our mouths."
Clarke County's defense always had the lead in the second half thanks to an impressive 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive by the Eagles to open the second half. It was capped by a one-yard TD run by Will Booker (15 carries, 65 yards) with 6:10 left in the third quarter. Chris LeBlanc kicked the second of his three extra points to make it 14-7.
Rutherford had a 37-yard run to the Lightridge 28 to help set it up. He also had a 24-yard catch on the Eagles' first touchdown drive, which ended with a 16-yard TD run by Wyatt Palmer (16 carries, 52 yards) with 2:05 left in the first quarter.
"That whole drive, everybody was making good plays," Rutherford said.
Childs felt junior Landon Roper — who entered the game with one tackle all season — made the biggest defensive play.
With the score still 14-7, Roper made a beeline for Bollhorst on a fourth-and-3 screen pass from the Lightridge 47-yard line and tackled him for a one-yard loss with 7:58 left in the game. Had Bollhorst eluded Roper, it appeared he would have gotten the first down.
The Eagles had to scramble with their personnel on that play because a player was forced out with an injury.
"Landon hadn't played middle linebacker, ever, I don't think," Childs said. "He came in and with two seconds of being coached up, he knew what he was doing. That was a huge play."
Roper said he was grateful for the opportunity to be in the game.
"I was supposed to read the near back," Roper said. "He didn't really move. I just saw the screen, and read [Bollhorst]."
Clarke County didn't let Bollhorst's stop go to waste, though the Eagles almost fumbled the ball for the second time in game in the red zone. Sipe had to grab a shotgun snap that was supposed to go to Booker, then quickly shoveled him the ball on a third-and-9 play from the 11. Booker took the ball to the 1, and Sipe scored on the next play to make it 21-7 with 3:04 left.
"Will wasn't going to catch it if I let it go," Sipe said. "I pitched it back to Will, and then I led-block for him. It worked out pretty well, though it was a little bit of a shock when it first came to me."
Childs said the backfield as a whole did an excellent job to make up for the loss of Darlington.
"Carson Rutherford was outstanding at wing back, Wyatt and Will did a great job, and Matthew took over in the second half, just making plays with his legs," Childs said.
The Eagles then closed out the win with another interception, putting Clarke County back in familiar territory with a winning record.
"We got back to playing our brand of football tonight," Childs said. "The kids did an excellent job."
The Eagles travel to much-improved Bull Run foe Madison County (4-1) next Friday.
