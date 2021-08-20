BERRYVILLE — Four-hundred and seventy days is a long time to go between playing football games, especially when you’re someone like Roger Tapscott, who didn’t play much as a sophomore in the fall of 2019.
Fortunately, because of wrestling, Tapscott wasn’t completely devoid of interscholastic athletic competition during that time. And there probably weren’t many wrestlers in the state who had to work as hard as he did to move his opponents around.
Tapscott is currently a 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior and one of just four returning players who earned All-Bull Run District honors for the Eagles in the Virginia High School League’s spring season, which lasted from April to February. In his first year as a starter, Tapscott was honored for his work as a defensive tackle, where he made 19 tackles. This year, he’s also going to start at offensive guard.
Tapscott said he owes a lot of his success last spring to the wrestling season that immediately proceeded football. Because of COVID-19, winter sports took place before spring sports last year.
The reason why Tapscott had to work so hard in wrestling was because back then, he was 230 pounds, and he was wrestling in the heavyweight division. While there are a lot of wrestlers who don’t compete at the maximum weight allowed in the 285-pound weight class, a lot of are competing at a much heavier weight than 230.
“Wrestling is a lot of handfighting,” Tapscott said. “You use your hands a lot, just like you do on the line. There’s just conditioning and toughness that comes with those things.
“A lot of those guys were 260-plus. That helped, being able to go against those guys, feel how strong they are. That helped knowing what works against them as far as speed and technique.”
When the season was over, Tapscott had earned All-State honors by taking fourth at the Group 2 tournament at the Salem Civic Center in February.
Clarke County head coach Casey Childs, who has known Tapscott since he was in Little League football, wasn’t surprised to see Tapscott follow up his wrestling success with an impressive performance on the football field.
“He works extremely hard, and he’s a very intelligent kid,” said Childs of the player who was 6-2 and 200 pounds two years ago. “As a sophomore, he was a scout-team guy and did some special teams. He added some weight, got a little taller, a little stronger.
“The step from his sophomore year to his junior year was tremendous for him. He stepped up his game, and he also stepped up his mentality of trying to get after it by being very aggressive as well.”
Tapscott said he’s always been a lineman since he started playing football at age 7. Tapscott said the best thing about being on the line is the company he keeps.
“I think the line in general is a brotherhood,” Tapscott said. “Being able to beat up on people all game with my buddies is enjoyable.”
Tapscott took full advantage of his aggressiveness — as well as his intelligence — to shine at defensive tackle as a junior.
“He does well for the fact that he understands hip placement and he understands leverage, and I think that’s part of wrestling, too,” Childs said. “He has a good motor and he’s athletic enough that he can fight down blocks and fight pressure.”
Tapscott wound up doing better than he expected on the defensive line as a junior. Now he hopes to bring that high level of play as a pulling guard on offense and keep a tradition going — Clarke County has averaged at least 200 rushing yards per game every year for 13 straight seasons.
Tapscott received some playing time on offense as a reserve last year. Childs is looking forward to watching what Tapscott can do with more responsibility.
“He’s an ideal guard,” Childs said. “Where he plays [next to the inside tackle in Clarke’s unbalanced line] he’s the lead kick-out player and he’s leading up around the edge. He’s athletic enough to do both, the kick-out and the tunnel pull on the weak side.”
Tapscott believes he and the rest of his brothers on the offensive line plan on making Friday nights as unenjoyable as possible for opposing defenses this year.
“You’ve got to have some speed [at guard], because we’re pulling a lot,” Tapscott said. “I also need to have endurance, since I’ll be playing both ways most of the time. I just need to keep going all game. We’ve got a good group of linemen, and we should be able to move the ball whenever we want to.”
