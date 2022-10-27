The Clarke County football team is scheduled to play its last regular-season home game of the season at 7 p.m. on Friday against Luray, but it likely won’t be the last time the Eagles play at Feltner Stadium if they take care of business against the Bulldogs.
In a change from last year, the eight-team Region 2B playoff field will be a mix of the Bull Run District standings and Virginia High School League power ratings.
Teams that are in the Bull Run will be seeded based on their district finish. The other two teams in the region are Buckingham County and Stuarts Draft. Those schools won’t be seeded any lower than where they finish in the VHSL power ratings.
Luray (6-2, 2-2 Bull Run) is currently rated second in Region 2B. But if Clarke County (6-2, 2-2), which is tied for fourth, finishes higher than the Bulldogs in the Bull Run standings, they’ll be seeded higher no matter what their respective VHSL ratings are.
Clarke County has won four straight games, and extending that streak won’t be easy against a quality opponent. Luray has lost two straight, and Eagles coach Casey Childs noted that turnovers and penalties played a key role in both the Bulldogs’ defeats.
Luray lost 35-14 to East Rockingham two weeks ago (Clarke County beat East Rock 14-7 last week) and 26-23 to Strasburg last week after missing a 25-yard field goal with about 20 seconds left.
“They’re an older team compared to us with I think seven or eight seniors on both sides of the ball,” Childs said. “When they’re not hurting themselves, they’re really hard to stop. We’re hoping we can get some negative plays and create a couple turnovers here and there so we can try and help our cause.”
Clarke County comes into this game still looking to improve its health situation. Kyler Darlington played the entire game on offense against East Rockingham and rushed 23 times for 141 yards and two TDs. But tight ends/defensive ends Sam Goode and Kyler McKenzie have each missed the past two games.
Clarke County held East Rockingham to 187 yards (124 rushing) last week.
“I just thought we did a really good job up front,” Childs said. “We kept the box a little light because they were in so many spread formations, and we were able to hold up in run game for the most part. Then we played really well in the secondary. We picked a couple of balls off.”
Clarke County won’t have to worry about balls sailing through the air quite as much this week. The Bulldogs and their power T offense have attempted only 10 passes all season.
Brady Jenkins (6 feet, 220 pounds) has rushed for 913 yards and eight TDs on 116 carries (7.9 yards per carry) and Kenny Frye (5-11, 225) has gained 801 yards and eight TDs on 88 carries (9.1 average). The Bulldogs average 357.9 yards rushing per game.
The Eagles will be led on defense by linebacker Carson Chinn (88 tackles) and defensive lineman Alofi Sake (59 tackles, 4.5 sacks). Clarke — which beat Luray 14-0 last year and held them to 158 rushing yards — is allowing 137 yards per game on the ground
“[Luray is] extremely physical,” Childs said. “They get everybody inside, and their running backs are huge, and they get downhill. We’ve got to be able to hold our own on the line of scrimmage, that’s for sure.
“It’s really hard to find the ball at times because everybody’s so tight [in their formation]. We’ve got to have our eyes disciplined and we’ve got to do a good job of wrapping up and tackling, because those guys are going to run through arm tackles.”
The Bulldogs have given up at least 23 points in four of their past five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.