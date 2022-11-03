The Clarke County football team’s battle with health will continue in Friday’s 7 p.m. regular-season finale at Page County.
The Eagles (6-3, 2-3 Bull Run District) have struggled to put their best lineup on the field ever since its Sept. 23 game against Strasburg.
Even though their snaps were limited, Clarke County did welcome back tight ends/defensive ends Sam Goode and Kyler McKenzie in last week’s 28-14 loss to Luray, which snapped the Eagles’ four-game winning streak.
Each player had missed the previous two games. Goode played tight end and some defense against Luray and McKenzie played tight end. Eagles coach Casey Childs plans on making them full participants Friday against Page County (3-6, 0-5).
However, senior quarterback/defensive back Matthew Sipe left last week’s game in the second half and will not play tonight. His sophomore cousin Tanner came in to play for Matthew at both positions, and Childs liked what he saw from him.
“I thought Tanner was outstanding,” Childs said. “He was put into a tough situation with his cousin being hurt. He’s a good football player. He’s just young, but he’s ready for it. We’re excited to see what he can do.”
Tanner Sipe will be aided in the backfield by Kyler Darlington, who has 103 carries for 624 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Childs wants his team do better on the penalty front this week, noting that the Eagles extended multiple Luray drives because they jumped offsides. Childs said Clarke also had offsides penalties on offense.
“We did not play clean football by any stretch of the imagination,” Childs said. “We’ve got to do a better job.”
The Panthers are coming off a 35-0 loss to Strasburg. Page County is allowing 30 points per game and has not had much luck in Bull Run District play, having lost each district contest by at least 20 points. But Childs said the Eagles need to be wary.
“They’re old, they’re big, and they’re huge,” Childs said. “They’re a lot older than us. A lot of seniors are playing, and it’s going to be their Senior Night. If we’re not ready to play, there’s going to be some issues. We’re not taking anybody for granted with the issues we’ve had.”
Page County quarterback Hayden Plum threw three interceptions last week against Strasburg, and running back Ty Davis had 43 yards on 10 carries. Two weeks ago in a 64-26 win against Mountain View, Davis had 180 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and Plum had 66 yards on 12 carries.
Clarke County leads the area with just 240.6 yards per game allowed on defense and is giving up just 15.3 points per game. Sophomore linebacker Carson Chinn hasn’t been 100 percent for much of the season but leads the Eagles with 109 tackles.
“They put [Plum] at tailback some to try and get the ball in his hands,” Childs said. “He’s athletic and he’s been a multiple-year starter for them. We’ve got to know where he’s at and limit his touches in space. [Davis] gets a lot of touches because they run a lot of fullback dives and traps with him. We’ve got to get him before he gets going downhill, because he weighs about 220 pounds.”
