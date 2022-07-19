BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution to seek state funds to improve traffic flow on Blue Ridge Mountain.
If the Smart Scale funds are approved, the Virginia Department of Transportation will make improvements to the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road/Raven Rocks Road).
Also on Tuesday, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors was expected to adopt a resolution supporting Clarke County's efforts.
The resolution commits a $500,000 allocation of county funds toward the project. The Loudoun supervisors had not voted on the resolution as of press time.
Smart Scale is a state program ranking proposed highway projects for funding consideration. Factors influencing rankings include how much the projects would improve traffic safety, reduce congestion and help with economic development efforts.
The intersection is in Loudoun, a few feet east of the Clarke line. However, Clarke officials are spearheading efforts to get VDOT improve it. They say speeding and heavy traffic in the intersection's vicinity hinders Appalachian Trail hikers in Clarke trying to cross Va. 7 near the intersection, as well as drivers making left turns to and from Route 601. They also say that, particularly on weekends, traffic gets backed up along narrow Route 601, largely because of customers of a popular brewery on that road.
Another reason why Clarke officials are taking on the responsibility is that Route 601 — portions of which are in each county — is maintained by VDOT's Staunton District, which includes Clarke. Most of Loudoun is in the VDOT's Northern Virginia District.
Clarke County's resolution expresses support for an "Alternative 1-Phase 1" proposal put forth by VDOT in mid-June. The proposal includes:
• Improving the westbound left turn lane on Va. 7, plus installing a right turn lane along Route 601 at the northbound approach to the intersection.
• Installing "downstream crossovers" along Va. 7 west and east of the intersection. One would be at Route 679 (Pine Grove Road); the other at Route 734 (Snickersville Turnpike). Eastbound and westbound left turn lanes would be improved to provide 200 feet of space in which turning vehicles could wait.
• Improving the median and installing crossover pavement markings designed to make voluntary U-turns safer and more desirable for drivers.
Instead of making left turns onto Va. 7, the alternative encourages northbound drivers on Route 601 to "make a right turn, go down the mountain and make a U-turn, and then come back" traveling west, said Clarke supervisors Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District's representative. But it doesn't require them to do so, he emphasized.
VDOT put forth the alternative after attendees at a public meeting in May at the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Company near Bluemont weren't impressed with three others put forward originally.
Loudoun officials asked VDOT to consider adding acceleration lanes going up the mountain at both designated U-turn locations, as well as an acceleration lane for drivers on Route 601 who turn east onto Va. 7. Clarke officials supported that request, according to County Administrator Chris Boies. But VDOT officials told them that the additional expense would hurt the Smart Scale application.
"It's a bit of a tightrope we have to walk to get the functionality we need most" at the intersection, Loudoun County Assistant Director of Transportation and Capital Projects Jim Zeller told the Clarke supervisors Tuesday afternoon.
Referencing automobile brands, Zeller described VDOT's reasoning as discouraging "a Rolls Royce solution" while encouraging "a solid Chevy solution."
Any improvements made at the intersection would improve traffic flow, said Bev McKay, the Clarke supervisors' White Post District representative.
Still, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said he hopes VDOT workers eventually "will make some of those U-turns during rush hour" so they can experience the traffic problems themselves.
Lawrence phoned into the Clarke supervisors remotely. Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass also participated by telephone.
VDOT's planning estimate for the highway improvements is about $2 million.
The Smart Scale application must be submitted to the state by Aug. 1.
Clarke officials don't know how soon the Commonwealth Transportation Board will make a decision on the funding request. They do know, though, that any construction — if an allocation is approved —will be at least a few years down the road.
If the Smart Scale funding isn't provided, Loudoun officials will use the county's $500,000 commitment to design a right turn lane from northbound Route 601 onto eastbound Va. 7, Zeller said.
