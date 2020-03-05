BERRYVILLE — Anticipated expenses may prompt Clarke County not to reduce its real estate tax rate as much as planned.
That could cause residents to see lesser reductions in their tax bills, if they see any at all.
For the new fiscal year that will start July 1, the county proposed reducing the real estate rate by 9½ cents, from 71 cents to 61½ cents per $100 of assessed value. The proposal resulted from a recent reassessment that revealed fair market values for homes countywide increased by 15% to 20% during the previous four years.
Virginia law requires localities, after they finish reassessments, to adjust their real estate tax rates so the resulting revenue is no more than 101% of the money generated in the previous year. If they want to generate more revenue, they must declare a proposed tax increase, as well as advertise and hold a public hearing.
The proposed 61½-cent rate would be just above the "revenue neutral" rate, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
At some point, though, the county likely will "require some type of tax increase in order to meet our needs," said Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss.
During its meeting Tuesday night, the supervisors' Finance Committee instructed Boies and county finance department employees to develop options for increasing the proposed 61½-cent rate to generate revenue to handle those needs.
Some fairly large expenses are on the table for the coming fiscal year. They include pay raises for employees of the county and its schools, high-risk retirement insurance for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, and a new deputy and three new vehicles for the county sheriff's office.
Other major expenses are expected during the next few years. Those include relocating the Department of Social Services, which is outgrowing its current building on East Main Street; upgrading technology, such as radio equipment used by emergency services providers; and fully covering the compensation of some full-time fire and EMS workers recently hired, according to Weiss. A $600,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering some of that cost for several years.
"Our dilemma is meeting our budget requests with a tax increase that is not too much of a burden" on taxpayers, said Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor.
"Maybe we can spread that increase over two years," he said. That is not certain, though.
"We're taking a very conservative approach" by considering a tax increase now, he continued, to "avoid a drastic tax increase (all at one time) in the future."
The Clarke County Public Schools are seeking a 7% pay raise for employees for the new fiscal year. Schools officials say the raise largely is needed to attract and keep talented educators amid competition from neighboring school districts.
The Finance Committee is having county staff find potential ways of giving a 3½% raise to all county employees, not just those with the schools.
A 5% raise originally was budgeted for employees outside the schools.
"Historically, we've tried to give all employees the same pay raise out of fairness," Weiss said after Tuesday night's meeting.
To fund a 7% raise for all employees and pay for other somewhat urgent needs, "we would be facing a $1.35 million deficit," he said.
Making up that deficit would require the county to increase its real estate tax rate by 5 cents per $100 of valuation, perhaps more, Weiss continued.
"We (county officials) believe that would be too much of a financial burden on our citizens," he said.
It's possible that because of the reassessment, homeowners could pay more in taxes, even with a tax rate lower than the current 71 cents per $100.
Under that rate, the owner of a house assessed at $150,000 would receive an annual tax bill for $1,065. In comparison, at a rate of 61½ cents per $100, and if the home's value did not change due to the reassessment, the homeowner’s tax bill would drop to $922.50, a savings of $142.50. At a rate of 66½ cents per $100, the bill would be $997.50, a savings of $67.50.
If the home's value rose by 15% as a result of the reassessment, its value would increase to $172,500. At the 61½-cent tax rate amid the reassessed value, the owner would get a bill for $1,060.88, just $4.12 less than the bill before the revaluation. At the 66½-cent rate, the bill would be $1,147.13, an increase of $82.13 for the owner.
Each penny on the current 71-cent tax rate brings the county about $248,000 in revenue, Weiss said.
