BERRYVILLE — A committee formed to determine potential options for the Civil War monument outside the Clarke County Courthouse won't be in a rush to complete its work.
The panel will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the main upstairs meeting room at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Committee members won't drag their heels, but "certainly we're not in a race," said committee Chairman John Staelin. The more time that is taken to consider the relevant issues, the more appropriate the outcome will be, he said.
"Hopefully, we can come up with some ideas ... the community can support," Staelin said.
Installed in 1900, the monument — called “Appomattox” — depicts an unnamed Confederate soldier. It stands in front of the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
Last summer, county resident Ross Oldham told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors the monument is a painful reminder of the South’s support for slavery. He asked the county to move the monument to “a more appropriate location of historical learning,” such as the Clarke County Historical Society or the Battle of Berryville site.
Research revealed the monument is not on the courthouse grounds, but rather on a small piece of land technically owned by the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry (ASCC). The county cannot legally move the monument because it doesn't own the parcel, its part-time attorney, Robert Mitchell, determined.
To complicate matters: Records show the ASCC disbanded many years ago, having apparently held its last annual meeting in 1918. Two years earlier, the association asked the Stonewall United Daughters of the Confederacy to take responsibility for the monument, but the latter organization disbanded in 1932.
According to Mitchell, the county’s dilemma stems from the parcel having been titled to the incorporated association rather than its individual members. So descendants of the ASCC’s members technically own the property now. Nobody knows who they are, whether any are alive and, if so, how they can be reached.
What to do with the monument is "an issue that needs to be investigated" thoroughly, Staelin said.
County officials say they’ve heard comments both for and against keeping the monument at its current location.
Staelin is a former supervisor who represented the Millwood District. Serving on the committee with him will be Gwendolyn Malone, Bob Stieg, Will Nelson, Meg Roque, Lee McGuigan, Daniel Nelson and John Burns. They are among people who expressed interest in serving and were interviewed by county officials.
Based on phone conversations he's had with them, Staelin said he believes the committee can find viable possible solutions for the supervisors to consider.
Thursday night's meeting will focus on developing a work plan for the committee, he said.
"Then we can figure out how long" it will take for the panel to do its work, he added.
Committee meetings will be open to the public. A public hearing eventually will be held. However, the committee will not hear any public comments Thursday night, Staelin said.
