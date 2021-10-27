Due to a variety of reasons, the Clarke County football team is only going to play two Bull Run District teams this season that it also played during the spring 2021 season.
Tonight, the Eagles get to play one of those two teams, and it’s an opponent that a lot of Clarke County players have probably had tucked away in the back of their minds for a long time.
The Eagles (7-1, 4-0 Bull Run District, No. 4 in Region 2B ratings) travel to Luray (4-3, 1-3, No. 6) for a 7 p.m. kickoff tonight at Bulldog Field. The game was moved up from Friday to today due to the inclement weather in the forecast.
The Eagles will be returning to the scene of one of their four games in the spring. In March, Clarke County traveled to Luray following a two-week COVID-19 shutdown, and it did not go well.
The Eagles were outgained 398-179 and the Bulldogs racked up 328 yards on 52 carries out of their dead T formation in a 36-14 win. That one loss prevented the Eagles from competing in the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year.
“You’d be lying if you don’t think [the spring game] is a motivating factor,” said Childs, whose team is coming off a 28-14 win against East Rockingham. “[Luray] played really, really well. We had come off a two-week shutdown and had a day or two of actual football practice before we played.
“But that’s no excuse. They beat us at our own game last year of being physical. They controlled the line of scrimmage on us. Our kids are very aware of what happened last year. Hopefully, that kind of sticks in their craw a little bit and they’re ready to go.”
After a 4-0 start, the Bulldogs have struggled to find a rhythm after their own COVID shutdown. Luray forfeited one game to Central and has lost twice on the field, including last week’s 20-0 loss to Strasburg, a team that the Eagles have already beaten. The Rams outgained Luray 286-129.
The Bulldogs no longer have the explosive Austin Holloway or quarterback Dalton Griffith (now at Frostburg State), but they still have some talented players in their backfield. Brady Jenkins had 106 total yards against Clarke County in the spring and has rushed for 766 yards and seven TDs. Kenny Frye has 412 yards and six TDs on the ground. Jordan Jenkins took the snaps from center against the Rams.
“[Brady Jenkins and Frye] are really good, and they also have some good wing backs,” Childs said. “They get downhill and run extremely hard. We’ve got to get them at the line of scrimmage. We can’t let those guys make first contact four or five yards down the field.”
Childs said Luray has good size, but he likes how his team is playing up front. Clarke County held East Rockingham to 164 yards last week and is allowing only 168 yards and 8.1 points per game.
“Our line’s played really, really well all year on offense and defense,” Childs said. “A line can win a football game themselves just being dominant on both sides.”
Clarke County struggled with Luray’s inside trap runs in the spring.
“We’ve got to be good against the inside trap, and they run the off-tackle power play,” Childs said. “Both of those things are key things we have to defend. It’s going to be another week where our eyes need to be extremely disciplined with our keys and where we need to be.”
If Clarke County can have an offensive performance similar to last week’s, the Eagles will be in great shape. Led by Kyler Darlington, Clarke County rolled up 396 yards (388 rushing) against East Rockingham. Darlington had 219 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and now has 123 carries for 905 yards and 11 TDs for the season.
“Our wings, our tailback and our quarterback have to block for one another,” Childs said. “The big runs happen when we block for one another. We kind of got away from that, and on Friday against East Rockingham we blocked extremely well up front, we got to first level, and we were able to get to second level as well. Our skills kids did a great job blocking for one another, and we definitely pointed that out to kids in film.”
