BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials aim to ensure that rural residents wanting peace and quiet become aware of any large, noisy events planned near them.
That way, they can voice concerns before event permits are granted.
During a work session, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Monday reviewed proposed revisions to county code Chapter 57, which concerns special events for the general public. At its regular meeting next Tuesday, the board likely will schedule a public hearing on the revisions for its Oct. 18 meeting.
Procedures the county uses to process permit applications for events “have been a little confusing for people,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Residents have complained they weren’t notified when events were planned on properties near theirs, he told the supervisors.
It’s been up to people seeking permits to notify their neighbors. Under the revisions, the county would take on that responsibility. It also would place signs — similar to those informing people about rezoning requests — at the intended locations.
Boies said it’s preferential to “over notify instead of under notify.”
Another change would require the supervisors to hear public comments, if any, regarding all event permit applications.
Currently, the code requires the board to hold formal hearings for large event permits. It leaves it to the supervisors’ discretion as to whether hearings are needed for medium-sized event permits.
A large event is defined as one intended to attract at least 1,000 people. A medium-sized event is one to be attended by 500-999 people, or one expected to draw at least 150 people and last for six or more days within a calendar year.
No hearing is necessary for a small event permit. A small event is defined as one hosting 150-499 people for five or fewer days within a year.
Presently, the county administrator has authority to approve small event permits, if applicants meet the requirements, even if neighbors have voiced objections.
While the supervisors would have to hear comments on all permit requests, those occasions wouldn’t be considered formal public hearings. So there would be no need to advertise them beforehand, as the law requires for hearings. That would enable applications to be processed quicker, according to Boies.
“All of this language strengthens the public notification process,” he said, “and simplifies how public comments are received.”
The proposed changes would set minimum acreage requirements for lots where events are held — six acres for small events, 25 for medium-sized events and 50 for large events.
Supervisors suggested those minimums on Monday. They indicated that lower acreage numbers originally proposed weren’t enough.
“Put in the higher numbers and see what the public has to say about them,” Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass suggested.
It’s also proposed that all special events be limited to a maximum of five days. Anyone wanting to host a longer event would instead need to meet requirements for a “minor commercial public assembly.” A special-use permit would have to be obtained for properties zoned AOC (agricultural-open space-conservation) and FOC (forestal-open space-conservation).
Other proposed changes include:
Requiring a permit applicant to attend a meeting with all of the agencies involved in reviewing an application, including the county’s Planning & Zoning Department. The meeting must be held at the event’s planned location.
Boies said that will enable the applicant to better understand the agencies’ requirements for the property before the application is finalized. It also will ensure that each agency receives the same information about the application at the same time, he said.
The last time that a special events permit application was processed, one agency evaluated the wrong property, he added, explaining the reasoning behind those recommendations.
Making it clear that noise associated with all special events — even ones not requiring permits — must abide by rules within the county’s noise ordinance. As it’s now worded, the ordinance has “some contradicting language” regarding that matter, said Boies.
Requiring that if an event is to be held on property accessed by a private road, all property owners along that road must sign off on the permit application. Property owners have told the county “we should have a say (because) it’s our road, we maintain it,” Boies said.
Clarifying that “agritourism” activities are handled through the zoning ordinance and not the special events rules.
Petting zoos, seasonal corn mazes and pick-your-own fruits and vegetables at farms are examples of those events, Boies said. He mentioned that it’s OK if music is played in the background at such events. However, if a fee is charged to actively listen to the music, then the activity becomes subject to special event requirements.
In May, the supervisors asked for code Chapter 57 to be reviewed. A committee comprised of citizens and county officials reviewed it and came up with the recommended changes.
Since 2016, the county has issued eight permits for special events. That included three large and three medium-sized event permits, which required the board’s approval, and two permits for smaller events approved by either Boies or his predecessor, David Ash.
The large events were a dog show at Long Branch Historic House & Farm, Pasture Palooza on Minniewood Lane and various multiple-day festivals at Watermelon Park. The three medium-sized events were a Rhythm and Brews Festival at Long Branch, the Blue Ridge Hunt Point-to-Point and another Pasture Palooza event on Minniewood Lane. The two smaller events were a community Easter egg hunt and an equestrian exhibit opening, both held at Long Branch, a document shows.
Boies said the county currently is considering a small event application for a location along Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) near the Crums Church Road intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.