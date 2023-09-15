BERRYVILLE — Opposition is brewing in Clarke County to proposed zoning ordinance amendments aimed at farm businesses that manufacture and sell alcoholic beverages.
County officials say they want to prevent the businesses from becoming nuisances to their neighbors.
Yet restrictions put forth in the revisions “could have devastating consequences” for small family farms, says Jim Bogaty, owner of Veramar Vineyard on Quarry Road near Berryville.
According to county Planning Director Brandon Stidham, existing wineries and breweries would be “grandfathered.” Anything related to their operations which the county already has deemed acceptable could continue, and they generally wouldn’t be subject to the proposed rules.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the amendments at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Clarke officials have frequently expressed concerns about traffic related to Bear Chase Brewing Co., a farm brewery located in Loudoun County just over the Clarke County line. They say traffic from the brewery has led to congestion and backups in Clarke around the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Blue Ridge Mountain Road (Route 601), near the Appalachian Trail crossing.
Rules for wineries, breweries and distilleries on farms were adopted in Clarke County in 2015 after the General Assembly set limits on how much localities can regulate them.
State code Subsection 15.2-2288 designates those businesses as agricultural operations allowed “by right” on farms. For that reason, counties can’t require their owners or operators to obtain special-use permits. Neither can counties regulate the sale, tasting and/or consumption of beverages during the businesses’ regular operating hours; the sale and shipment of product to consumers, wholesalers and out-of-state customers; or how the beverages may be stored in a warehouse.
The code requires any local rules imposed on such businesses to be reasonable and take into account factors such as their agricultural nature and economic impacts they could have.
Agriculture has long been Clarke County’s economic mainstay.
The proposed amendments consolidate the three types of businesses they target as a new land use: “An agricultural operation with agricultural activities conducted on the same lot or on a contiguous lot under common ownership, which is licensed as a farm winery, a farm brewery or a farm distillery by the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
It puts all three under a common set of regulations. Among them:
Businesses could open to the public no earlier than 8 a.m. and close no later than 8 p.m.
Owners/operators would have to show county officials how much production of grapes, hops and similar crops is being done on site to go into their products.
Temporary food vendors could set up stands, but food couldn’t be served on a regular basis.
Entertainment would be allowed only if it’s not advertised as a special event and there is no cover charge. Amplified sounds, like music performances, would have to be inaudible beyond property lines. They would be prohibited altogether after 6 p.m.
Activities such as weddings, private parties, overnight lodging and amusement rides wouldn’t be allowed.
Veramar operates a tasting room that’s open year-round, seven days a week, according to its website.
For a rural business to be able to lure customers to buy its products, it has to “cause them to want to come,” Bogaty said, such as by hosting special events.
“You have to be innovative to attract customers,” he emphasized. “No customers, no sales, no farm.”
Zoning permits for agritourism activities can be obtained, Stidham said, “to allow a wide range of public activities” including farm-to-table dinners, farm tours and seasonal events.
In addition, special-use permits can be obtained, he said, to allow for commercial public assemblies or a broader range of retail sales. as well as for large public events such as festivals or concerts.
Shannon Dulaney is striving with family members to launch a brewery at Kinder Bauernhof Farm on Chilly Hollow Road. He believes the proposed restrictions on operating hours and noise are excessive.
The limited hours are less than “what is reasonable and customary for such businesses,” Dulaney said. And, restrictions on amplified sounds “could limit the (hospitable) atmosphere we are trying to present.”
Both he and Bogaty contend the proposed amendments could run afoul of state code and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) regulations.
Bogaty questions how they would improve public health and safety.
“Under the Dillon Rule,” he said, “that is the only avenue they (county officials) have to change local zoning ordinances.”
The Dillon Rule, under which Virginia operates, specifies that local governments only have powers that the state expressly gives them. Basically, if a locality wants to adopt certain rules, there must be documented proof they have authority to do so.
Proposed mendments would require business entrances to be approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation for safe ingress and egress, Stidham said. They also would require onsite sewage disposal systems to be approved by VDH, based on proposed businesses’ sizes, he said.
In an email to Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, a copy of which was forwarded to The Winchester Star, Dulaney said he thinks he and his family “are being directly targeted (by the proposed amendments) because of our pending zoning application.”
“We are the only zoning permit pending in Clarke County for such a (brewery) business on record,” Dulaney told the newspaper. That was confirmed to him by Senior Planner and Zoning Administrator Jeremy Camp last week, he said.
“The application was submitted at the end of January,” he added. Since then, “no one has reached out to us for input regarding the pending restrictions.”
As far as Bogaty knows, no operators of current or proposed farm businesses have been contacted.
“We are not targeting any particular business or business owner,” Stidham said of the county, “but are addressing concerns voiced by the public” over the years.
Those concerns, he said, stemmed from nearby localities allowing businesses to locate in rural areas because they claimed to be agriculture-related when maybe they actually weren’t.
County planners typically receive community input through formal public hearings held by the Clarke County Planning Commission, said Stidham.
Nobody spoke during a publicly advertised hearing on July 7, he mentioned.
The proposed rules also could hurt future generations of family members in growing farm businesses, Bogaty believes.
“These farms are not just businesses,” he said. “They’re part of our heritage and provide fresh fruit, wine, community events and jobs.”
Dulaney said he doesn’t know if he and his family will move forward with their brewery plans if the supervisors adopt the rule changes.
Already, he said, they’ve invested more than $300,000 on equipment and preliminary work to make their ambition become a reality. They don’t want to see that expense be for naught.
Veramar was established in 2000. Bogaty said he plans for his son and daughters to inherit the vineyard, followed by his grandchildren.
“We’re hoping to be around for three or four generations” at least, he said. “But if we can’t be innovative and can’t attract customers, we cannot survive. And another small family farm will bite the dust.”
