BERRYVILLE — Clarke County employees are being encouraged to report anything they perceive as illegal or unethical within county operations.
Someone might reason that's common sense. But it's now officially expected under revised personnel policies recently adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
A provision in the policies now reads that, "County employees are expected to be good stewards of the public’s resources. Employees are expected to immediately report to their supervisor any illegal or fraudulent conduct, any theft of county funds or assets, abuse of county property or resources, or any other suspected fraud, waste, or abuse."
"If the employee is uncomfortable notifying their supervisor," the provision continues, "they should notify their agency personnel administrator. If the employee is uncomfortable notifying their agency personnel administrator, they should notify the chairperson of the Board of Supervisors."
The provision is intended to be a formality to satisfy a concern of the firm that audits the county's finances each year.
"The auditors have a standard set of questions they ask every year related to internal controls," said County Administrator Chris Boies. "The question was, 'Do employees know where to report fraud?' It is a recommended practice to have that information in a policy document."
Boies said that in his 2½ years with the county, no employees have reported anything they perceived as unethical or illegal.
"We don't have any (such problems) here, as far as we know," said supervisors Chairman David Weiss. But the provision is, he said, "a good thing to have."
Adding the provision "was just being proactive and following recommended practices" of auditors, Boies emphasized.
The policy also now states that, "Retaliation against any employee who has filed a grievance ... a complaint pursuant to an alleged violation of the Personnel Policy, or a report of suspected fraud, waste, or abuse" is a serious disciplinary matter.
"Having the language we have included in the policy sets clear expectations to everyone that retaliation is not permitted," Boies said.
In another matter, the personnel policies now consider employees to be on probation during their first six months of employment.
"At the discretion of their supervisor, this probationary period may be extended for an additional six months if the employee has not demonstrated proficiency in their job or work performance issues exist," the document reads.
Probation is "a pretty standard practice" in the business world, said Boies.
"The probationary status allows the employer the opportunity to determine if the employee is the right fit for the job and has the skills to succeed," he continued. "This can usually be determined in the first six months.
A supervisor may extend the probationary period if the employee is not meeting standards for the job but is showing potential," he said.
Clarke County currently has about 120 full-time employees.
