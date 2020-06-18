BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials are renewing efforts to try and make high-speed internet service available countywide so students can learn online if they cannot attend school.
Within the county’s public schools, there are 199 students within 119 households countywide lacking internet access at home, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close on March 13. Students’ grades and grade-point averages were calculated based on work they did in the classroom until then, Bishop said. Afterward, the schools attempted to keep students engaged in learning online, but grades were not assigned, he said. He indicated it wouldn’t be fair to assign graded lessons when, for instance, some students had no internet service to do assignments and/or they were preoccupied with other matters, such as illnesses within their homes.
Monday night, Bishop pitched to the Clarke County School Board a school reopening plan that would enable students to attend in-person classes twice a week beginning Sept. 1. But there is no guarantee that classes will be able to resume then, depending on effects of the ongoing pandemic. He summarized that plan to the supervisors
As they seek a proper education, “this entire generation of students is going to be negatively impacted ... in some way,” Bishop said, if regular classes can’t resume or students can’t participate in them through some other method, such as online learning.
“We’ve got to get back to some semblance of normal,” he said.
In the past year, about 100 White Post area households were connected to high-speed internet — also known as broadband — as part of a joint project between Comcast and the county, which received a $209,513 grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI). Comcast matched the grant with $119,463 of its own for a total project cost of $328,976.
Many parts of the county, especially those outside of Berryville and Boyce, lack high-speed internet access. A Broadband Implementation Committee is being formed to help county officials find affordable ways to expand the service.
County Administrator Chris Boies asked Bishop for information on where students lacking broadband access live so those areas can be focused on first.
White Post District Supervisor suggested seeking ways to establish wireless internet connections through radio waves instead of cables.
At the least, the possibility of creating more hotspots could be explored, Bishop said.
Hotspots are access points enabling the public to connect to wireless internet with portable computers or smartphones away from their homes or worksites. A hotspot currently exists at Johnson-Williams Middle School, Bishop mentioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.