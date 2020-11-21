BERRYVILLE — The search for a new Clarke County Department of Social Services director is not going quite as fast as county officials would like.
Brittany Heine, who had overseen the agency since August 2018, resigned effective Oct. 23. County Administrator Chris Boies has said he understands she accepted a job elsewhere.
The Virginia Department of Social Services recently advertised the position. Boies told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that he understands the state will provide a list of qualified applicants within the next two weeks.
“We hoped to have it by now,” Boies said.
After the list is received, the county Social Services Board can start interviewing applicants, he said.
Interviews for the county zoning administrator’s position have started, Boies added. The previous zoning administrator, Ryan Fincham, recently resigned after accepting a job with the Loudoun County Health Department.
Also Tuesday, the board of supervisors scheduled two public hearings for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
One concerns revisions made to the county’s recreation plan following a recent five-year review by the Clarke County Planning Commission.
No changes were made to the plan’s goals and objectives. Rather, the only notable changes involved recreation resources mentioned in the document, officials said. Some were added or removed as they have come and gone, and some were modified to reflect changes they have underwent.
The other hearing pertains to three entertainment events proposed for next year: The River and Roots Festival, slated for June 24-26; the Watermelon Pickers Fest, slated for Sept. 16-18; and an unnamed, single-day event for which a date is not yet determined.
All three events are to be held in the 1300 block of Tilthammer Mill Road in the southeastern part of the county. Each is expected to attract up to several thousand people, a report in the board’s agenda packet showed.
In addition, the supervisors:
Reappointed Jimmy Wyatt to the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center Board for a four-year term.
Appointed Rives Bacon to the Handley Regional Library Board to fill an unexpired term to end in November 2021.
Appointed Stephen Bacci as Boyce’s representative on the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Board for a term to expire in December 2023.
Reappointed Alexander Mackay-Smith to a four-year term on the Clarke County Sanitary Authority.
Appointed Wayne Armbrust to the Sanitary Authority to fill an unexpired term to end in June 2024.
Reappointed Boies to the Northwestern Regional Jail Authority for a one-year term to end in December 2021.
Boies mentioned that county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty recently was honored by an area radio station as its First Responder of the Month. He said Lichty was recognized for his leadership in efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weiss read a resolution honoring James Whitley, who will retire as superintendent of the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center at the end of the year.
Whitley has overseen the center for the past eight years. He has spent 40 years in the corrections field, according to the resolution.
