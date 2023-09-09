SWOOPE — Any football coach would sign up for a situation in which their opponent is flagged for 13 penalties and their team returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of a game.
No coach would gleefully sign up to play Clarke County's defense under any circumstances, though.
The Eagles spent a lot of time moving backward and being placed in adverse situations on Friday night. But an impenetrable defense that accounted for only one of those first-half penalties was the main reason why Clarke County found itself up 14 points at the half and helped the Eagles pull away in the second half for a 40-7 rout of Buffalo Gap.
The Bison gained only 30 yards (all rushing) on 36 offensive plays and fumbled the ball away four times, with the Eagles scoring 14 points off two fumbles to go into halftime with a 21-7 lead. Then in the third quarter, Clarke County stopped the Bison twice on downs in Buffalo Gap territory by tackling running backs behind the line of scrimmage, and each time the Eagles scored touchdowns on the next play to take a 33-7 lead.
The Eagles — who gained 384 yards (311 rushing) on Friday — clearly did not see eye-to-eye with the referees on most of the penalties. The final tally was 165 yards on 18 flags by game's end and included three penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, two personal fouls, and five holds, and that total does not include an offsetting penalty situation where Clarke County thought only the Bison would be penalized. (Buffalo Gap was flagged just three times for 33 yards, though Eagle players could be heard expressing some frustration at verbal and physical actions by Buffalo Gap.)
Because of Clarke County's defense, it never felt like the Eagles were in trouble. Clarke is giving up less than 80 yards and seven points per game.
"Personally, I think our defense is the heart of our team," said senior two-way lineman Alofi Sake, who plays as an end on defense. "Our defense is what keeps up hype, is what keeps our intensity up. Our goal is always at the end of the day to win and to dominate out here. We're always going to bring the intensity out here. If we ever lose that, that's going to be our downfall. We can mess up on offense, but we have to pick it up on defense."
Clarke County did not have to defend Buffalo Gap fullback Conner Lawrence, who ran for 151 yards and two TDs on 16 carries against Luray last week, but his participation likely wouldn't have changed much. Every running back needs at least a little time to build up a head of steam to try and break tackles, and the Eagles didn't allow anyone that luxury Friday with their consistent penetration and push against the Buffalo Gap offensive line. Fifteen of the Bison's running plays went for no gain or negative yardage.
"We played tremendous on defense," Clarke County head coach Casey Childs said. "We were able to completely dominate the line of scrimmage. They want to be a double-wing and wing-T [team], and they want to ground and pound. We created a lot of negative plays and we were really, really good on the defensive line.
"With all the stuff that was going on in regards to the penalties, our defense kept making stop after stop, and [Buffalo Gap] never really got momentum."
Clarke County's defense didn't take long to make its presence felt. On Buffalo Gap's opening possession, Jude Louk went back to pass on third-and-14 from the Bison 29, but junior defensive end Saia Tuivailala hit him and knocked the ball away and junior Wyatt Palmer (one sack) recovered the first of his two fumbles to give Clarke County the ball at the Bison 12-yard line.
The Eagles' first holding call of the day wiped out what would have been a TD by Will Booker (11 carries, 85 yards, TD) but quarterback Tanner Sipe (4 of 9 for 73 yards and an interception; 38 rushing yards on five carries) ran the ball in from the 18 on the following play. The first of Wesley Beiler's four extra points made it 7-0 with 4:33 left in the first quarter.
"That got us some energy early," Palmer said.
Palmer — who usually shares time at the "four back" position behind the center but got the start at wing back on Friday for the injured Carson Rutherford — got the Eagles fired up even more by running around the right side for a 15-yard touchdown on the Eagles' next possession to make it 14-0 with 11:10 left in the second quarter. Palmer had 12 carries for 80 yards and two TDs.
Clarke County looked like it would put Buffalo Gap away early when the Bison fumbled a handoff on the first play of their next possession. With several Eagles already in the backfield ready to make a tackle, the 6-foot-1, 260-pound Sake emerged with the ball out of the scramble for it near the 10-yard line and brought it across the goal line for a 21-0 lead with 10:52 left in the second quarter.
After that, however, the Eagles couldn't find a rhythm because of their penalties, and Blake Robertson gave Buffalo Gap a glimmer of hope when he returned an interception 34 yards for a TD with 1:34 left in the first half.
The Eagles knew they were playing well enough at halftime to win. They just needed to compose themselves and execute the way they knew they can.
"A lot of the time at halftime was trying to get everyone calmed down as much as possible," Childs said.
Palmer recovered a fumble on the Buffalo Gap's first possession, then defensive tackle Matthew Tapscott helped the Eagles blow up a run by Grayson McCall for a tackle three yards behind the line on fourth-and-2 from the Bison 48-yard line. Palmer then ran around the left side and outran the Bison defense for a 45-yard TD on the next play to put Clarke County up 27-7 with 6:28 left in the third quarter.
"It was great for our team to get our intensity back there," Palmer said.
Clarke County never gave Buffalo Gap reason to hope again. Booker had a 37-yard TD run one play after another fourth-down, loss-of-yardage run stop to make it 33-7, and Moses Day had a 57-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Childs said he's going to have to take a look at the film to assess the penalty situation more clearly, but one thing he does know is that the Eagles can't expect to be continue their success with that many penalties in the future.
"Everybody was frustrated," Childs said. "But I thought we did a good job of trying to keep our composure as much as possible. We've got a really good veteran staff that's been together for so long, and they were able to withstand the wave of penalties, and a couple times we calmed the kids down and told them not to say another word, and just play football. We've got good kids and good leaders.
"I'm really happy with the win. We played extremely hard. Given everything that happened, this says a lot about our kids, for sure."
Clarke County returns home next Friday to play Warren County.
