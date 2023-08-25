BERRYVILLE — With a strategy in place for renovating the courthouse grounds, Clarke County officials are turning their attention to having a second monument created for the property.
The monument is part of a final design plan for the grounds along North Church Street in downtown Berryville. The plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors recently, contains no major changes from preliminary design plans that have been detailed publicly, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
A memorial to soldiers from the county who died during the Civil War, entitled “Appomattox,” has been on the grounds since 1900. The new monument is intended to offset controversy over the memorial stemming from the Confederacy’s support of slavery.
It’s important to figure out now “what we want (to do) to acknowledge slavery,” said Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence.
The second monument’s size ultimately could affect how the grounds are refurbished, Lawrence said.
Board Chairman David Weiss said, for example, there could end up being room for only two new American elm trees instead of the four proposed.
“We need help,” said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, “in determining how we’re going to put the second monument out” for ideas from artists and the general public.
As part of the process, he continued, “the board will set parameters as to the size and scope” of the monument to ensure it fits well into the grounds and denotes history involving African Americans from Clarke County.
The master plan was created by Alexandria-based landscape design firm Rhodeside Harwell Inc. (RHI) with input from county residents.
While figuring out how to counterbalance the Confederate monument, county officials realized that improvements to the courthouse property itself are necessary.
Problems mentioned in the plan include downspouts on some buildings draining into plant beds, causing erosion, and sidewalks that are cracked, uneven and too narrow for two people to walk side-by-side. Limbs on a copper beech tree near the monument have almost surrounded it.
RHI’s recommendations, as mentioned in the plan, include removing the beech tree and replacing it with the American elms; installing new sidewalks; relocating a flagpole near the monument elsewhere and raising the ground surrounding the portico of the newer courthouse building to eliminate steps and a wheelchair ramp. The latter would enable disabled people to enter and exit the building more gracefully, consultants have said.
Costs for making the recommended improvements aren’t yet determined. However, officials anticipate both public and private dollars will be needed to cover the expenses.
Boies noted the master plan is “a very broad document.”
The next steps for the county, he said, are to have schematic designs prepared — ones more technical than drawings in the master plan — followed by construction plans.
Nothing in the master plan is set in stone.
“The board has the ability to change things throughout the process until we go out to (get construction) bids,” Weiss said.
