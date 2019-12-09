BERRYVILLE — Tammy Edwards’ 6-year-old niece Lena and Sheila Marks’ three young granddaughters snatched up candy tossed to them from participants in the annual Clarke County Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Besides getting free candy, several hundred children and their families got to see 45 parade units that included floats, marching bands, vintage cars, ballet dancers and a fire truck carrying Santa Claus. Other parade participants included local businesses, elected officials and the 4-H Club. The parade helps promote downtown shopping, gets people into the holiday spirit and continues a small-town tradition.
Among the crowd lining Main Street was Jason and Melanie Cisneros, of Stephenson, who brought their 3-year-old son Henry Cisneros, who was attending his first parade. While she wasn’t planning to shop downtown, Cisneros said she and her husband visited a Berryville coffee shop and planned to have lunch downtown after the parade.
Cisneros said the parade was a chance to get out of the house before Henry went “stir crazy” and to carry on a holiday tradition of attending a parade. “We’re getting to relive all those holiday experiences and to see him get excited and appreciative, which is good to see,” she said.
Edwards, of Winchester, said she and Marks come annually. Edwards said she likes running into people she hasn’t seen in a while and Lena enjoys the parade. Edwards appreciates how many floats are in the parade.
“This Christmas parade is one of the better [local] ones I’ve seen,” she said. “Most of them, you blink your eye and it’s over.”
The parade is organized by Berryville Main Street, a nonprofit downtown improvement group funded by local businesses and Berryville taxpayers. Nathan Stalvey, the group’s board president, said on Sunday that he didn’t know the exact cost of the parade, but it’s minimal. He said parade organizers primarily rely on donations and volunteers.
Volunteers include music provider and master of ceremonies John E. Lyttle, who has been volunteering with the parade for approximately 30 years. He said on Saturday that he continues to participate because of the smiles he puts on the faces of children and their parents with his traditional Christmas music. He said it gets them bouncing up and down the street.
“The one year I was ill and not able to be here, I got so many comments about having missed the music,” he said. “It just makes me want to keep coming back.”
