BERRYVILLE — A telecommunications infrastructure company is seeking to replace a wireless phone antenna mast in southeastern Clarke County with one more than twice as tall.
Crown Castle is asking the Clarke County Planning Commission to approve a special-use permit and site plan so it can erect a monopole 185 feet tall on the west side of Mt. Carmel Road (Va. 606) about 450 feet from John Mosby Highway (U.S. 17/50) in the Pine Acres area.
The existing monopole is 84 feet tall.
A monopole basically is a tall steel pole on which antennas and other communications equipment is mounted. Some people consider them to be less noticeable than traditional lattice-style telecommunications towers.
The existing monopole was built in 2003. It was designed to resemble a flagpole so, supposedly, it would be even less intrusive on the surrounding landscape.
County Planning Director Brandon Stidham said the planned structure "is not currently proposed to be stealth" — it is to be a traditional-style monopole.
Documents show that AT&T antennas would be installed 181 feet up the new monopole and T-Mobile antennas would be installed 10 feet lower. There would be room on the structure for antennas used by emergency services providers.
Like the current one, the new monopole will not have lights. The Federal Aviation Administration requires all masts and towers 200 feet tall and higher to be lit. Clarke County does not allow lights on such structures, so they can rise no higher than 199 feet.
A public hearing held by the commission during its Sept. 6 meeting was continued until its most recent meeting Friday morning. Minutes from the earlier session show concerns were voiced about various issues, from the proposed mast's visibility to how much the phone companies need to improve service in the area.
According to the minutes, an AT&T engineer who attended the September meeting indicated the company wants to eliminate service drop-outs between Va. 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road) and Va. 606, as well as improve service to the northwest in the area surrounding the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
The commission voted on Friday to continue the hearing again at its next meeting on Nov. 1. According to Stidham, a lawyer for Crown Castle told county planning officials on Thursday that the company wants another month to consult with the owners of the property housing the current "wireless communication facility."
A report in the commission's agenda packet stated that the landowners, Edward and Brenda Vankeuren, had indicated to county officials that Crown Castle representatives had not discussed either the special-use permit application or the site plan application with them. They initially heard about the application from a mailing sent to an adjoining property owner.
During its Sept. 10 meeting, the Clarke County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) voted to deny Crown Castle a variance needed to erect the larger monopole. The variance was for a side yard setback from an adjacent cemetery lot. The board's denial was based on the firm not meeting some criteria required for a variance, a report in the planning commission's agenda packet stated.
Stidham said he hopes the parties involved can resolve the variance issue by the November commission meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.