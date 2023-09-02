BERRYVILLE — Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is a step closer to being able to move its regional headquarters to Clarke County.
In a unanimous vote, the Clarke County Planning Commission on Friday endorsed the utility's request for 65 acres at Double Tollgate to be rezoned from Agricultural-Open Space-Conservation (AOC) to Highway Commercial (CH) and Highway Access Corridor Overlay District (HAC).
Because AOC zoning doesn't accommodate "public utility facilities," whereas CH does, the rezoning is necessary for REC to build on the property.
The commission advises the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on how to handle land-use issues. Its recommendation will be forwarded to the board, which will hold a public hearing on the rezoning request at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 before deciding whether to approve it.
REC supplies electricity to the vast majority of Clarke County. It intends to move its Blue Ridge Office, one of four regional headquarters it operates, from Front Royal to the Double Tollgate property, on the south side of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) between the Featherbed Road (Route 644) and Highland Corners Road (Route 669) intersections.
The move would enable REC to better serve its customers because the site is near the boundary lines of Clarke, Warren and Frederick counties, according to cooperative officials.
A former state prison, known as Camp 7, once occupied the property, currently owned by the Virginia Port Authority.
The new REC headquarters would have an auditorium for employee gatherings; indoor and outdoor equipment storage areas; fuel storage tanks; a fueling station; a maintenance shop, a vehicle wash bay and a 60-foot-tall monopole for mounting telecommunications equipment . A kiosk where customers could pay their monthly power bills would be installed in a vestibule.
Approximately 75 people would work there, said Marian Harders, a senior land-use planner for the Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh law firm, which is representing REC.
Public access to the property would be along U.S. 340. A private driveway for employees and REC trucks would be established along the paved section of Featherbed. An emergency entrance/exit would be developed on the unpaved section of that road.
County officials are targeting Double Tollgate, just south of the unincorporated village of White Post, for future commercial and industrial development.
Several area residents voiced concerns about that during the commission's own hearing.
"We don't need an industrial area along 340," said White Post resident Henry Schmick. He suggested that REC cover its outdoor storage yard.
Clay Brumback, a former commission member, mentioned the large number of homes in the nearby Lake Frederick subdivision and ongoing urbanization in Stephens City a few miles away.
"I hate to see open space go away in Clarke County," said Brumback. "I want to see open space and farm ground."
He and Ty Lawson, a lawyer who lives in White Post, disagree with having an employee/truck entrance on Featherbed.
"Residents don't want to see too much" traffic on that road, Brumback said. They fear people will turn onto the road and keep going, even though much of it is unpaved, he added.
Lawson asserted the employee/truck entrance isn't required by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Harders confirmed that.
Harders said, however, VDOT officials believe it's important to separate visitor traffic from employee/truck traffic. Yet they don't favor having two entrances along U.S. 340, she said.
The hearing was continued from a previous commission meeting.
Commissioners said little about the rezoning request before endorsing it. They indicated they had received all of the information they needed to make a decision.
