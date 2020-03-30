BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Office of Elections remains open for absentee voting in Berryville’s May 5 municipal election.
The office, on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
However, county General Registrar Barbara Bosserman encourages voters planning to vote absentee to request a ballot online at elections.virginia.gov. A ballot then will be mailed to them, and they can mail the ballot back.
Voting absentee by mail could help control the spread of COVID-19, Bosserman noted.
Full details of how to vote absentee, and who is eligible to do so, are on the website. Look under the “casting a ballot” section.
Only current members of Berryville Town Council are running for three seats up for grabs.
Jay Arnold, the council’s recorder (vice mayor), is the only candidate for mayor. The current mayor, Patricia Dickinson, decided not to seek a second term.
Ward 1 council member Donna Marie McDonald and Ward 3 council member Erecka Gibson are running for second terms, having first been elected in 2016. Both women are unopposed.
