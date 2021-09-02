Manassas Park hasn’t had much success in the past decade, but the Cougars are hoping a two-time NFL Pro Bowler can change that.
Manassas Park hired 12-year NFL defensive lineman Randy Starks (2004-15) in the spring to take over as head coach for a program that has managed just one winning season since 2012. He’ll lead the Cougars into tonight’s 7 p.m. Hall of Fame game at Clarke County’s Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
Manassas Park — a former member of the Bull Run District — used to be a staple on Clarke County’s schedule, as the two met every year from 1982-2017. But the Cougars elected to play a junior varsity schedule in 2018, and the series was not renewed for the 2019-20 cycle.
Following three straight losses to Manassas Park from 2010-12, the Eagles hammered the Cougars by an aggregate score of 219-34 in five straight wins from 2013-17, with the closest game being 27 points.
Class 3 Manassas Park lost its season opener 56-0 to Osbourn, a Class 6 school. But Clarke County coach Casey Childs said the Cougars have shown improvement, noting that Manassas Park battled Class 4 Dominion evenly in a scrimmage.
“[Starks is] going to know what he’s doing, and he’s going to have his kids in the right spot,” Childs said.
Clarke County is coming off a 34-6 win in its season opener against Warren County. As always, the running game led the way (259 yards) but the Eagles also showcased their passing game a bit. After attempting only 11 passes in four spring games, junior Matthew Sipe completed 4 of 9 passes for 53 yards, with an 18-yard touchdown pass, and an interception.
“I think he did a great job,” Childs said. “On that first series, I think he converted a third-and-8. He threw another deep ball, and [on the second series] he ended up throwing a touchdown pass. He looked a lot better, looked more composed. We wanted to make sure he was attacking the edge so he can he a pass-run threat. He definitely took a step in the right direction. I’m really proud of him.”
Clarke County spread out the carries during the spring season, but the Eagles leaned on Kyler Darlington against Warren County. The junior had 14 of Clarke County’s 29 attempts and recorded 141 yards and two TDs.
“Kyler Darlington ran the ball extremely hard,” Childs said. “He’s going to be a mainstay as our true tailback feature for the year.”
Childs said senior Clay Welsh (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) was particularly effective at opening running lanes.
“He was being a road-grader and moving people,” Childs said.
Clarke County’s only freshman showed he’s a leader off the bat. Inside linebacker Carson Chinn led the Eagles with seven tackles.
“He’s calling our entire defense as a freshman,” Childs said. “That’s a pretty significant job. He’s an extremely intelligent kid and a really good athlete. He was in charge of getting our defensive calls in. You could see him on film and during the game, moving some D-tackles around where they should be. He did a good job for his first time being on the varsity field, and the game moving a lot faster. He’ll get better and better each week.”
Chinn and the rest of the Eagles will take on a spread offense. Manassas Park is quarterbacked by 6-foot, 173-pound Jaeden Gorenflo. Childs said Clarke County will also have to keep tabs on senior wide receiver Zeeshan Ali (6-2, 175). Manassas Park’s top running backs are junior Jordan Lithisack (5-7, 150) and Julian Eller Mehio (5-10, 155).
“They have some athletes, where if they get in space, they can present us some problems,” Childs said. “We’re going to have to make sure we limit their opportunities in space. We have to make sure we keep [Ali] from running the seams and the drags that he likes to run.
“We need to make sure we get pressure on the quarterback, because I know they want to run the inside-outside zone and the zone read. We’re going to have to be steady with our defensive ends on the zone read and just make sure we control the line of scrimmage.”
Note: Clarke County will induct seven athletes into its Hall of Fame tonight — An’drea Gaither, Logan Large, Hilton Morgan, Jeremy Rhoads, Grant Shaw, Sam Shiley and Zach Shiley — as well as contributor Larry Kempler. A ceremony for them will take place at 5 p.m. at the school and they will be honored at halftime of the game. Short biographies of the eight inductees will appear in Saturday’s edition of The Winchester Star.
