BERRYVILLE — Gun rights supporters made their case to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Fifteen speakers opined on the issue during a public comment period at the board’s afternoon meeting. Many spoke in favor of the county adopting a resolution in support of gun rights, while others urged the supervisors to be cautious in taking a stance. The evening session, which began at 6:30 p.m., was standing room only in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss told the roughly 40 people who attended the afternoon meeting — many of whom were wearing bright orange stickers reading “Guns save lives” — that the board would not immediately take a position.
County officials will consult with legal counsel, Weiss said, and if they eventually decide to consider a resolution, the matter will be on the agenda at a future meeting.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors in neighboring Frederick County adopted a resolution supporting the Second Amendment, joining dozens of localities statewide in doing so.
As of Tuesday evening, a petition on the website change.org in support of such a resolution in Clarke County had collected 1,114 signatures. The goal originally was 1,000, but after that number was exceeded, it was increased to 1,500.
“By signing this petition,” the website states, “you are requesting that Clarke County remain a place of Constitutional rights by asking the Board of Supervisors not to approve any expenditures or actions that would infringe on the Second Amendment. A further request is that the Board of Supervisors specifically states, in writing, that Clarke County is a Second Amendment (“2A”) sanctuary county. We further ask that the Board of Supervisors call a special meeting to vote on this measure by the end of 2019. This petition will be delivered to the Board of Supervisors and presented accordingly.”
Various speakers on Tuesday expressed fear that Gov. Ralph Northam and other state Democratic lawmakers will try to take away their rights to bear arms when the 2020 General Assembly convenes in January.
As of the Nov. 5 election, Democrats now have majority control over both legislative chambers.
More than 20 bills concerning gun owners rights had been filed as of Tuesday, said Samuel Matich of Berryville, who urged the supervisors to adopt the sanctuary resolution.
Several speakers said they understand some of the legislation may give authorities to right to go door-to-door and confiscate weapons.
“I’m actually afraid” of what might happen in Richmond, said Boyce resident Neil Raper.
The bills “target law-abiding citizens,” said county resident Barry Lewis. “I may become a felon just for keeping the gun my grandmother gave me on my 12th birthday.”
Richie Blick of Berryville said he has a responsibility to protect his family and property from harm.
That is “not the state’s business,” Blick said.
“It’s my God-given right,” said Faith White, who lives in the Front Royal area but has a mailbox in Clarke County. “There’s no way I can protect me and my girls (daughters) if I don’t have a weapon, including a loaded weapon.”
Other speakers, including Shane Boswell and Chris Quasebarth, both of Berryville, suggested that the supervisors take time to learn about proposed legislation, how it might affect the county and whether they can control how much any new laws are enforced.
“We don’t know what it looks like yet,” Boswell said, since lawmakers have not yet considered any bills for adoption.
Because Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, localities have limited authority, Quasebarth noted.
The rule, named after a former justice on the Iowa Supreme Court, only gives localities powers that state legislatures have explicitly granted them.
Tim Williamson of Berryville predicted that actual effects of any future gun control measures will be “in the middle” of what people on both sides of the issue perceive.
Some things “probably will do some good” in terms of keeping firearms out of the hands of people who would misuse them, said Williamson, a retired military officer. Others “probably are going to have to be taken to court” to determine their legality, he said.
Meanwhile, “I encourage the board not to get too far out one way or another” in expressing its opinions, Williamson added.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said the board appreciates all of the speakers’ viewpoints and the passion they feel about gun rights matters.
All five supervisors were at the meeting. In addition to Weiss, they included Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd, Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett and White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, who also is the board’s vice chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.