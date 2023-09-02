BERRYVILLE — Members of the Clarke County football team spoke confidently about the Eagles' potential for greatness in the preseason.
On Friday night, they showed everyone in Class 2 exactly why they feel that way.
Clarke County thrived in all phases to rout 2022 Region 2A finalist King William 34-6 at Feltner Stadium.
The Cavaliers opened the season by beating Stuarts Draft, the school that ended each of the Eagles' previous two seasons in the Region 2B playoffs. But a Clarke County team that often yelled, "Let's go!" on the sidelines was relentless on offense and defense and took advantage of each momentum-killing play it made.
"I 100 percent believe we have the No. 1 team in the region. Every game, we beat and bang," said Clarke County senior two-way lineman Matthew Tapscott as the Eagles' Victory Bell rang in the background. "Teams that aren't going to want to beat and bang, they're going to lose."
Clarke County (2-0) outgained King William (1-1) 416-156, rushing for 404 yards on 56 carries. The Eagles scored 21 points off of their three takeaways and embarked on an 80-yard touchdown drive immediately after King William failed to find the scoreboard on an 80-yard drive that reached the Clarke County 1 in the second quarter.
"This is the most hyped-up game I've ever played in, honestly," said Clarke County senior running back and defensive back Will Booker, one of four Eagles who rushed for at least 70 yards and one touchdown (Booker scored twice on his 12 carries and had 71 yards). "We just came out perfect."
Eagles coach Casey Childs said he could tell just by the way his players studied King William on film this week that they were going to come after the Cavaliers with everything they had.
"Everybody was locked in," Childs said. "You saw it tonight. We played really, really well. Every facet of the game we played well. It was a really, really good program win. I could not be more proud of everybody involved with the program, from the kids, to the coaching staff. It was just a phenomenal game."
Clarke County had its only punt on the game's first possession, but the Eagles' defense helped get the ball rolling on the Cavaliers' first drive.
With the Eagles closing in on him, King William quarterback Trenton Stallings (4 of 14 for 56 yards and two interceptions) threw a high pass over the middle that missed its target and went straight to Carson Rutherford (12 carries, 127 yards, one TD) for an interception at the Cavalier 49. Seven plays later, Wyatt Palmer (11 carries, 77 yards) fought his way into the end zone for a five-yard TD run, and the first of Wesley Beiler's four extra points made it 7-0 with 3:32 left in the first quarter.
King William responded with its 80-yard drive on the following possession. On the 12th play, the Cavaliers reached the 1-yard line. On third-and-goal, Stallings caught the snap and charged toward the goal line, but because of the resistance from the Eagles' line, one of his teammates tried to push him across, which is a five-yard penalty.
Clarke County was also called for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, so after the ball was moved back five yards it was moved ahead two and a half yards to the 3. A delay of game moved the ball back to the 8. Stallings then tried to hit Caron Washington cutting over the middle at the goal line, but Tanner Sipe's tight coverage resulted in an incompletion. King William then tried a 26-yard field goal, but it sailed left, and the Eagles' sideline erupted.
"Unbelievable stand right there," Childs said.
The Eagles made King William pay for coming up short with a 10-play, 80-yard TD drive that ended with 2:58 left in the second quarter to make it 14-0.
Sipe (nine carries, 87 yards, TD) completed a 12-yard screen pass to Booker on third-and-8 from the 22 to give the drive a chance, then Booker finished it off with two hard runs. He found room on the right side for a 36-yard run to the 5. He got tripped up but scored standing up on the next play on a run up the middle, then held his right index finger in the sky as he ran toward the Clarke sideline, just like Palmer did for his TD.
King William had been outgained 196-91 in the first half, but it looked for a moment that the Cavaliers would have an excellent chance to get back into the game by returning the second half kickoff more than 30 yards beyond midfield. But the Eagles knocked the ball out on the return and Palmer recovered to give Clarke County the ball at its own 34.
Again, the Eagles made King William pay for a missed opportunity. Rutherford had a 34-yard run to the Cavaliers' 16, Sipe burst up the middle to the 3, and two plays later Booker scored from one yard out to make it 21-0 with 6:55 left in the third quarter.
King William's coaches could be heard early yelling "counter" on plays where the ball wound up in wing back Rutherford's hands, but the defense couldn't stop those plays until Rutherford was at least several yards downfield, and couldn't stop much of anything else, either.
Clarke County's offense is more experienced and more mature physically than last year, and it's showing. With an offensive line that has every starter back paving the way, Clarke County now has 756 rushing yards through two games.
"Our offensive line, we've just grown so much," Tapscott said. "We get everybody blocked off and shielded off. Our running backs, they're getting positive yards on almost every carry, and we did that against one of the best teams [in Class 2]."
Childs is enjoying the offensive cohesion.
"The line and tight ends are doing a great job, and our backs were outstanding," Childs said. "They did a good job of hitting the holes, we broke some long runs, and they blocked for one another. And we get them offsides a few times."
Clarke County's defense held King William to 59 yards after halftime. James Stewart (10 carries, 103 yards, one TD) gained 43 yards on one play on a run to the Eagle 12-yard line with the score 34-0 in the fourth quarter.
"We eliminated the zone read, and I thought that Lofi [Sake] and Saia [Tuivailala], those two ends, played outstanding," Childs said. "They made it very difficult to run the zone read, and we were really good against the jet sweep. We kind of made them one-dimensional, and I think we have a pretty good secondary."
Sipe made an outstanding diving interception at the Clarke 33 on a deep pass down the left sideline for the Eagles' third takeaway on the first play of the fourth quarter. Sipe would then weave through the defense on the ensuing drive for a 40-yard TD that closed the Eagles' scoring.
Clarke County will travel to Buffalo Gap, a Class 1 school, next week. The Eagles will have to wait five weeks for another game against a Class 2 school. If they can play like they did Friday, the Bull Run District will have its hands full.
"We knew this was probably one of the bigger games in the state of Virginia tonight," Childs said. "They're a Region A powerhouse. We've been up in Region B for a long time, and our region is always loaded with teams that are really, really good. When you have a marquee matchup like this, it's always good to come out with a win."
