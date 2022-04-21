BERRYVILLE — In the first half of the season, the defending Class 2 girls' soccer state champion's message to the Bull Run District has been loud and clear.
Clarke County continued its mastery of the Bull Run on Wednesday night with an 8-0 victory over formerly undefeated Luray at Feltner Stadium. The Eagles scored seven of their goals in the first half and ended the game via the goal rule in the final two minutes of regulation on sophomore Campbell Neiman's second goal of the contest. Neiman was one of six players who scored for the Eagles, with sophomore center back Lily Suling also scoring twice.
Heading into Thursday night's game against winless Page County — the only Bull Run team the Eagles hadn't played — Clarke County (7-0, 6-0 district) has outscored district opponents 44-1. No team has come closer than five goals.
Luray (6-1, 6-1) looked like it might have the best chance of hanging with Clarke after outscoring the other six Bull Run foes 41-4. The Bulldogs had some scoring opportunities in the first half and applied some pressure on the Eagles at times, but they couldn't match Clarke County's finishing prowess.
The Eagles scored one minute into the game and six times between the 17th and 33rd minutes. Every shot in the first half was on goal for Clarke County, which had an 11-7 shot advantage over those 40 minutes. The Eagles had a 22-10 shot edge overall.
"I think this was a game that we're going to use to show other teams that we're not a team to mess with, and that we're going to the state final and we're winning it again," said junior midfielder Maya Marasco, who had a hand in three of Clarke County's first four goals by scoring once and dishing out two assists. "I think this game really showed we are determined and we are motivated to do that."
Sophomore forward Summer Toone scored the first goal after taking a beautiful cross-field pass on the left side from Mayasco that was played from just in front of midfield. Toone then had plenty of time to bury her shot as she approached the 18.
"Last year when we played Luray, we scored in the first minute," said Marasco, part of an Eagles team that beat the Bulldogs by a combined 15-3 in two 2021 meetings. "I think that first goal set the tone for the rest of the game.
"You can feel for the energy, from the stands and on the field, and how intense it was after that first goal. We weren't messing around."
Kelsey Elrod (one goal) chipped a ball behind the defense that Marasco ran onto and finished as she neared the 18 in the 17th minute. That started the run of six goals in 16 minutes.
Clarke County coach Jon Cousins liked what he saw from the Eagles against Luray, which did play better than the score indicated at halftime.
"[Our team] knew coming in that it would be a physical battle," Cousins said. "This wasn't easy tonight. The score I don't think reflects how difficult it was.
"As we're getting into the middle of the season, we've had games where we're not finding each other, and passes are sloppy and not crisp. I thought we were really sharp tonight in the first half. I don't expect them to slice through a good team like that that well. It wasn't that [Luray] was bad. We were rolling. Tonight, we played at the top of our game."
Bulldogs coach Amy Weakley said Clarke scoring in the first minute was a jolt for her team, which had some solid moments in the first half but never found a rhythm.
“We let them get in our heads, and we didn’t talk, and we stopped marking,” Weakley said. “When we stop marking, it looks like a ping pong ball back and forth, and we look a mess. Talking and marking was our problem today.”
Weakley decided to move her daughter Emilee back into midfield on Wednesday to give her more touches, and she said putting some people in different roles might have affected communication. Luray was definitely out of sorts on Clarke's third goal, when the Bulldogs didn't set up a wall in front of Suling on a direct kick. She drilled a shot from the left side from 20 yards out into the upper right corner.
"I was going to play it to Summer Toone, but when I saw there was no wall I just shot it," Suling said.
Suling — who also redirected in a corner kick from senior Rebecca Camacho-Bruno — is part of a defense that has given up only one goal all season.
"I think we play really well together," said Suling, who was joined in the back at the start of the game by Abby Rogers, Hannah Wagner and Savannah Jarvis. "We have a lot of chemistry and we trust each other."
On the rare chances where someone does get a good look on goal against the Eagles' defense, they've got the next best thing to a wall in the net. Emma Rogers only needed to make 12 saves through Clarke County's first six games, but she made six saves Wednesday. Rogers made a diving save on Savannah Owens and a sliding save while moving forward on Emilee Weakley in the first half.
"[Luray] pushed a lot of numbers forward, and I thought the back line did a good job with that," Cousins said. "I thought they were strong. They gave up some shots, and that's going to happen. But that's what Emma's there for. And even when she got caught out and made some saves and the goal was open, the defense fell back in and covered."
Clarke County also received a goal from Olivia Morise. Trinity Hasse had 10 saves for Luray.
