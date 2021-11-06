BERRYVILLE — Clearly, sharing is overrated.
With a chance to win its first outright Bull Run District title since 2015 on Friday night, the Clarke County football team put a resounding exclamation point on the end of its regular season with a 44-7 win against Page County at Feltner Stadium.
The win gave the Eagles (9-1, 6-0 Bull Run) their first perfect Bull Run season since 2015 and capped their 22nd district championship season overall. Clarke County also won Bull Run titles in 2016 and 2019, but the Eagles were co-champions those seasons.
"We talked all week about being greedy," said Clarke County second-year head coach Casey Childs. "We didn't want to share. The last two we've had, we've had to split it.
"I knew our kids would come out to play tonight. It was evident."
All of the game's points were scored in the first 26 minutes, a stretch that saw the Eagles record five plays between 30 and 60 yards and hold Page County to just seven points and one first down. Page County (4-6, 1-5) turned the ball over twice on its first three possessions and the Eagles converted both takeaways into touchdowns for a 14-0 lead with 2:23 left in the first quarter.
Clarke County gained 289 of its 319 yards during the stretch in which it built a 44-7 lead while holding the Panthers and their wishbone offense to minus-2 yards on 24 rushing attempts (Page County lost 15 yards on a high punt snap that produced a safety to make it 23-7). The Panthers' top running back, Blake Turpen, didn't play until the second half and rushed for 54 yards on 12 carries against the Eagles' reserves.
Childs gave a lot of credit to the 15 players who were recognized on Senior Night before Friday's game for setting the tone for that dominance. Childs was proud of them and the entire team for what they've accomplished this year, particularly after a difficult spring season in which they lost two games due to COVID-19 and had their 13-year playoff streak snapped despite a 3-1 record.
"I've seen all these kids since they were little, and it's awesome to see these kids have the success they've had this year," said Childs after the team took a series of pictures with the Bull Run District trophy. "We were definitely a postseason [quality] team in the spring.
"This one means a lot. We've won the district 10 out of the last 15 years and won 131 football games since '07, and these kids are a part of that. I couldn't be more proud of them. I told the kids before the game it's something you can hang your hat on forever. I got to play on one [district title team at Clarke County] in '91. You still talk about it when you get together with some guys. Thirty years from now when they get old like me, they'll have something to be proud of as well."
As evidenced by the numerous smiles, yells and ringing of the Clarke County Victory Bell, the pride of being the sole district champions was definitely in the air on Friday.
"It feels great," said Clarke County senior lineman Roger Tapscott. "It's what we've worked for our whole high school careers. To cap off your career like this is something special."
Seventy of Page County's 78 yards in the first 26 minutes came on a Hunter Creel pass to Ricky Campbell to the Clarke County 8, which set up a Creel TD run up the middle from three yards out that cut Clarke County's lead to 14-7 with 11:13 left to go in the second quarter.
The Panthers recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but that brief stretch was the high-water mark for the Panthers. Creel (2 of 10 for 76 yards) threw long on fourth-and-16 from the Clarke County 40 for a turnover on downs with 8:21 left in the second quarter, and Clarke County scored 23 points over the remainder of the half to head into the break with a 37-7 lead.
The Eagles didn't allow a run longer than six yards in the first half in holding Page to negative rushing yardage. In addition to the bad punt snap, two Clarke County sacks limited Page County's yardage total.
"Our defensive line was just where we needed to be," Clarke County senior defensive end and tight end Titus Hensler said. "We game-planned for these guys pretty good. They're pretty similar to Luray, which we played last week [and shut out 14-0]. I think that helped us get ready for [tonight]."
"We did a great job controlling the line," Childs said. "We did a good job maintaining the middle of the field, which is where all their size was. When they did spill stuff our athletes were able to be there to make a stop."
Clarke County recovered a fumble on the third play from scrimmage at the Page County 12. Cordell Broy (57 total yards and two TDs) scored on a 16-yard TD run off the left side after taking an inside misdirection handoff from Kyler Darlington (eight carries for 115 yards and two TDs). The first of six Chris LeBlanc extra points made it 7-0 at the 9:49 mark of the first quarter.
An interception by Will Booker at the Eagle 35 set up Clarke's second touchdown, the first of many explosive offensive plays that made the Eagles fans roar.
On third-and-5 from the Eagle 40, quarterback Matthew Sipe floated out to the left and almost came to a complete stop as he hit the hash marks. He then moved forward with a burst of speed through a seam and outran Page County for a 60-yard TD run.
"I was going outside of [blocking back] Liam Whalen, and I saw a hole to cut back in," Sipe said. "I started to cut back up, and it paid off."
Clarke County would later add a 50-yard TD run by Dain Booker, a 33-yard TD pass from Sipe to Broy, a 32-yard run by Darlington that was followed by Darlington's 11-yard TD run, and Darlington's 56-yard TD run in the second half that capped the scoring.
Some excellent team blocking helped make it all possible. The Eagles’ starting front seven features tackles Clay Welsh and Jeremy Burns, guards Tapscott and Gage Shiley, center Michael Perozich, and tight ends Hensler and Kyler McKenzie.
"We got to our blocks really fast," Hensler said. "We emphasized in practice getting off the ball, and I think that really helped, too."
When people hear the word "greedy" they think "selfish," but that mindset only applied to the Bull Run District trophy. Clarke County will head into the playoffs as a decidedly unselfish team.
The Eagles' defense has been working as a cohesive unit all year. And while Clarke County's offensive backfield wasn't always blocking for each other as well as it could earlier in the season, Childs noted that's made a big difference in the team's three-game winning streak.
"It feels great to be sole district champions," Dain Booker said. "Hopefully we can push forward and get the regional championship and get to states as well."
