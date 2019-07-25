BERRYVILLE — Clarke County board and commission members soon will be expected to communicate electronically about government matters via email addresses issued by the county.
The same will be expected of people who represent the county on regional public bodies.
Members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors have long had government-issued email addresses. The board recently directed that the county issue addresses to more than 40 people serving on other bodies.
Affected panels and organizations include the Berryville Area Development Authority, Clarke County Board of Equalization, Clarke County Board of Septic and Well Appeals, Clarke County Board of Social Services, Clarke County Board of Zoning Appeals, Clarke County Planning Commission, Clarke County Sanitary Authority, Community Policy and Management Team, Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority, Family Assessment and Planning Team, Clarke County Industrial Development Authority, Northwestern Regional Jail Authority and Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging.
The decision came following a request from Lora Walburn, the county’s records and Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) compliance officer.
According to Walburn, county-issued email addresses should make it easier and more convenient for the county to respond to FOIA requests. Board and commission members will not have to wade through a sea of correspondence in their personal email or social medial accounts to find county-related correspondence. The FOIA officer or the county’s information technology manager will easily be able to find any communications via the members’ government-issued addresses.
Walburn, County Administrator David Ash’s executive assistant, anticipates the addresses can be set up by the end of this year. The county is revamping its website and that will take priority over setting up the email addresses, she said.
Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, said supervisors cannot force board and commission appointees to distribute government information solely via county-issued email addresses. But “we’ll strongly encourage them to” use the addresses, Weiss said.
