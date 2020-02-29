BERRYVILLE — Clarke County's next economic development director may be a full-time employee.
That concept is being floated by both county and Berryville officials. The town may help fund the position to benefit from it.
Berryville and rest of the largely rural county are much like one community, with the town being the county's center of commerce, Town Manager Keith Dalton assessed.
Therefore, "any work on economic development that doesn't include Berryville wouldn't be productive," Dalton said. "We feel a holistic approach is best" from the taxpayer's perspective.
But "we don't have anything budgeted yet" for a full-time position, said County Administrator Chris Boies. "It's just an idea right now."
The idea so far has been presented to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Finance Committee and Berryville Town Council's Community Development Committee. It also has come before the committee overseeing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the county and Berryville to cooperate on business and industry recruitment and retention efforts as well as tourism development.
Some of the county's past economic development directors were full-time. The most recent one, Len Capelli, was part-time. Working less than 100 hours per month, he was paid about $39 per hour on a contractual basis.
As residents have indicated they want the county to remain mostly rural and agricultural, economic development efforts have been limited in recent years. Officials have said, though, the county must have some type of economic development effort so jobs are available to residents who don't work on farms or commute.
Tourism is considered part of economic development because it generates money for the county.
In November, the board of supervisors terminated Capelli's contract with 90 days notice without explaining why. They indicated they thought changes are needed in economic development efforts, but they never specified what the changes should be.
Capelli, a former Virginia Economic Development Partnership executive who is in his 70s, recently worked his last day.
His termination came a little more than a year after the board issued a request for proposals for economic development services but then decided to keep him.
Boies said the "MOU committee," as it's called, will further discuss the economic development director's job during its next meeting at 10 a.m. March 20.
The committee is comprised of Boies, Dalton, supervisors Chairman David Weiss and town council Recorder Jay Arnold. At the town's suggestion, the committee will include an additional elected official from each locality — Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez from the town and Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence from the county.
There should be enough work for a full-time director, Boies said, including talking with businesses interested in coming to Clarke County and "reaching out to businesses already here and helping them as much as possible" fulfill their needs so they don't close or leave. The latter includes farms and other agricultural operations, he said.
What the director could do for Berryville specifically is "something I will be discussing with council," Dalton said, as part of budgeting for the new fiscal year that will start July 1.
The MOU committee also is seeking input concerning the position from the county's Economic Development Advisory Committee and Industrial Development Authority, Boies added.
The position is a waste of taxpayer money. There is nothing to see in Clarke county. Past efforts to grow tourism have all failed.
