BERRYVILLE — New equipment has been installed to help the Clarke County Sanitary Authority (CCSA) detect leaks along a water line in the Boyce area.
The line runs between the Prospect Hill Spring and Boyce's water tower. A leak along it was detected in May and repaired earlier this month.
Bev McKay, who represents the White Post District on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, said it was "a pretty major leak."
However, "there was never any danger of people (served by the line) running out of water," said McKay, who also represents the supervisors on the authority's board.
McKay brought the leak to the supervisors' attention during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The leak was discovered after officials realized that less water than usual was going into the tower's storage tank, he said.
CCSA Administrative Assistant Mary Meredith said the leak was caused by "natural ground settlement (of the line) over a period of years."
To his understanding, McKay said the line was installed in the 1960s.
According to Meredith, meters were installed at the beginning and the end of the line. They will be read and logged continuously, she said.
"If the meter at the beginning of the line next to the plant shows higher flow than the meter at the end of the line, it will indicate there is a leak within that line," she told The Winchester Star in an email.
Meredith didn't know how much the repairs and meters cost because the CCSA hasn't yet received a bill from the firm that did the work. She said, though, the authority's yearly budgets include money to cover the costs for any repairs needed.
The CCSA operates public water and sewer systems serving about 400 homes and businesses in Boyce, the villages of Millwood and White Post and the Waterloo area surrounding the intersection of U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) and U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway). The Prospect Hill Spring is the water source.
In another matter, the supervisors approved the transfer of $456,791 from the Clarke County Public Schools' operating budget to their capital project budget. The money will be used to replace two heat recovery units at D.G. Cooley Elementary School.
A heat recovery unit basically shifts heat from stale air flowing out of a building into fresh air coming inside. That helps to save on energy costs, information online shows.
The transferred dollars come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds the school division received toward COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts.
Also, the supervisors:
• Appointed John Staelin to the Clarke County Planning Commission. He will fill an unexpired term ending in April 2025.
• Reappointed Laura Dabinett and Robert York to the county's Board of Social Services. Their new four-year terms will expire in July 2026.
• Reappointed Matt Peterson to People Inc. of Virginia's board. His new three-year term will expire in July 2025. People Inc. provides Head Start services for children in Clarke County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.