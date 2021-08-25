BERRYVILLE — Ensuring that schools are safe and welcoming will be important as students in Clarke County Public Schools return next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is one of five goals listed in school improvement strategies for 2021-22, adopted by the Clarke County School Board earlier this week. The new academic year begins Tuesday.
The strategy list outlines numerous steps, both large and small, the school division intends to take to ensure that students are successful at learning. The list is somewhat technically worded. For instance, it mentions various educational programs marketed by companies as well as initiatives and practices mandated by the Virginia Department of Education.
One goal is for the school division to "enact a safe and nurturing climate for learning and working that maximizes student achievement and promotes human development."
In March 2020, classrooms closed their doors and students began participating in online classes and learning on their own. As the pandemic eased, many students gradually returned to classrooms, eventually four days a week, although some chose to continue learning virtually.
In accordance with state expectations, Clarke County's four public schools are returning to in-person classes five days weekly for all students.
For the most part, School Board member Zara Ryan said "I think parents are eager for students to be in schools" on a full-time basis.
"Some students we have not seen (in person) since March 13, 2020," CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the board. For them, "it's going to be a shock when they come back into our buildings." It already has shocked some. When some of the virtual learners had to visit schools for standardized tests or special services, Bishop recalled employees saying they looked like "deer in the headlights."
Steps among the strategies toward accomplishing the "safe and nurturing" goal include providing incentives for students to show positive behavior, using bullying prevention and conflict resolution programs and promoting community service activities. They also include implementing and supporting a "comprehensive health education curriculum" focusing on students' emotional well-being. Components of the curriculum are to include family life, nutrition and wellness, physical activity and mental health awareness.
Digital technology can be incorporated into that curriculum, the list shows. Another goal actually calls for increasing efforts to integrate technology into learning. However, technology shouldn't be used as a substitute for personal attention from teachers, Bishop emphasized.
Having been forced to learn mostly online during the pandemic, "our students have had enough technology during the past 18 months," he told the board. "Using technology just for the sake of using technology is not appropriate."
He made a similar statement to teachers Tuesday afternoon during an online opening convocation for the new school year.
Another goal is to "continue to improve student achievement to prepare students for post-secondary education, career readiness and opportunities to realize their fullest potential in life." Steps toward the goal include helping students build upon prior knowledge and learning activities, implementing problem-based and personalized learning opportunities, and monitoring academic achievement differences among students of different races and income and ability levels.
Hiring math and reading interventionists to help students improve those skills, plus developing an after-school remediation/intervention program for elementary school students, are part of the plans.
"We know we have learning gaps (among students) caused by the pandemic," Bishop said.
Other goals include implementing effective yet efficient operational practices division-wide, plus employing personnel who can communicate and collaborate well and have creative and critical thinking skills.
Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith suggested assembling a strategic planning committee next year to re-examine the strategies and determine whether any changes are needed.
The full list of strategies can be found under the board's section on the schools' website, clarke.k12.va.us. It's part of the agenda packet for the meeting held on Aug. 23.
