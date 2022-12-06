BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board has adopted new policies in response to a state mandate concerning sexually explicit content in learning materials.
Last spring, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law measures requiring Virginia schools to inform parents when students are assigned books or other materials containing explicit components. The legislation was part of efforts to allow parents more involvement in their children's education.
Local school boards statewide must adopt policies by Jan. 1. Under the state law, alternative assignments are required to be provided to students whose parents object to any materials.
One policy adopted by the board deals with instructional materials. It reads that the superintendent is responsible for establishing, implementing and periodically updating procedures for:
• Principals providing written notice to parents at least 30 days prior to the use of any instructional materials with sexually explicit content. The notice must inform parents of their right to review the materials and choose for their children, without punishment, to use alternative materials lacking such content.
• Allowing parents to change their minds by providing written notice.
• Maintaining a current list of instructional materials with sexually explicit content by grade and subject matter on the school division’s website.
• Having online access for parental review of instructional materials with explicit content unless it's not technically feasible or prohibited by copyright protection.
The other policy, titled "Supplementary Materials Selection and Adoption," asserts that the board delegates the responsibility for selecting and using supplemental materials to individual schools.
"Teachers must carefully review materials prior to use and exercise a high degree of professional judgment in their selection and use," the policy reads. That will "ensure that the use of such materials serves to both support and complement the basic educational objectives within the specific subject areas and classrooms."
The Clarke County school division uses textbooks purchased from state-approved providers, said Superintendent Chuck Bishop. Therefore, the policies will apply mostly to supplemental materials, he surmised.
"We're still working through the process" of complying with the law, as are other school divisions, Bishop told the board.
Identifying potentially objectionable materials, as well as determining relevant alternative assignments, will have "a significant impact on teachers" in terms of time and effort, he said.
What's deemed objectionable is "largely based on a personal perception," he added.
Russell District board member Andrew MacDonald said educators are having to deal with "a regulatory nightmare."
At the least, "it's going to be very challenging," he said. He mentioned that someone may consider something objectionable that's printed in, for instance, a news magazine in a school library — something educators might not know about until the publication is received.
