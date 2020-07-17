BERRYVILLE — Clarke County School Board members say they realize that if they decide to reopen schools for fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they could be putting lives in jeopardy.
If students or employees come to school and catch the coronavirus, they could become seriously ill. If not, they could take the virus home and infect a family member with a serious medical condition.
“I have a hard time reconciling myself to the fact that someone within our school system could die as a result of the decision I’m making here,” Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert said during a special meeting Friday morning.
The board is considering a hybrid plan in which schools would reopen on Aug. 31 with students attending classes twice a week — on alternating days to reduce the number in school at one time — and learning online for three days. Parents could opt for their children to be taught online only. However, holding lessons entirely online for everyone is not yet ruled out.
Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith understands Kerr-Hobert’s frustration. Her daughter, who has a health problem, attends Clarke County High School. She intends to choose the online-only option for her daughter, she said.
A survey of parents earlier this year revealed that more than 90 percent prefer having their children receive a hybrid education as the pandemic persists.
Still, some “people are going to have to choose health over school, and it stinks,” Singh-Smith said bluntly.
Choosing online-only learning could protect students and their families from COVID-19. Yet it also could hinder students’ ability to socialize and participate in sports and activities intended to enhance the learning experience and help them develop life skills, officials recognize.
And, “face-to-face learning (in the classroom) is just superior to virtual learning,” said board member Zara Ryan, no matter how well online programs are designed.
A virtual education is “not going to work for everybody,” board member Jon Turkel said, because some students need more personal attention than others.
Without that attention, “some students are going to fall through the cracks,” said Turkel.
Some types of lessons cannot be done outside of school, division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said, mentioning chemistry labs as an example.
Making a decisionBoard members may not decide how to proceed for fall semester as soon as they would like.
They aimed to vote on the hybrid plan during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the schools’ administrative offices on West Main Street in Berryville. But they asked Bishop to try and get Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene to come to that meeting to brief them on coronavirus-related matters.
If they think the plan needs more discussion and/or Greene cannot come on Monday, they may wait and consider voting on it during another special meeting they scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. That meeting could be canceled, they said, if they vote on the plan Monday night.
Under the hybrid plan, online lessons on one day would reinforce what was learned in class on the previous day. On the next class day, teachers would make sure students understood what they learned during the previous two days — both in class and online — before proceeding to the next thing to be learned, according to Bishop.
Independent activities would be part of online learning, he said. But “we don’t want students to be in front of the computer all day.”
Should the board choose for students to learn online only, “the virtual environment won’t look like it did in the spring,” Bishop said.
It would be set up so teachers could provide students individual attention, he said. Assignments would be graded, and older students would be able to earn credits they need for graduation, he added.
Administrators now would have time to think about what is best under that option, said board member Chip Schutte.
If the pandemic worsens, “we’ll be prepared to go 100% digital if need be,” Bishop continued.
“At some point, we will need to” go fully online, he predicted. “I’ll be shocked if we don’t.”
“I can’t imagine being a teacher right now,” planning hybrid lessons and having to be prepared to suddenly redevelop those lessons into a totally online format, Kerr-Hobert said.
Going fully online would present another problem: Some employees would be out of work.
“In a digital environment, we will have furloughs,” Bishop said. “There are certain positions we will not need.”
Which ones would be determined based on circumstances at that time.
“There could be some” furloughs under the hybrid plan, but it wouldn’t be as many, said Bishop.
Acknowledging concernsSingh-Smith said that since the hybrid plan was announced earlier this week, board members have received many phone calls and emails with concerns about it.
Whether the hybrid plan is adopted, or a decision is made to go online-only, there will be “some hiccups ... but we’ll get through it,” she said.
Nobody knows exactly what to expect from the pandemic, so no plan can be perfect in meeting all needs, officials said.
In analyzing issues involving the pandemic, “it’s not black and white,” Turkel said.
“There is a lot of gray here,” said Singh-Smith.
Although data concerning the spread of COVID-19 is useful in decision-making, personal feelings — including those of staff, students and parents — must be taken into account, according to officials.
“I don’t trust a lot of the data,” Singh-Smith said. Based on what she’s seen, “there are too many contradicting facts and numbers.”
If schools are to reopen, she said, there must be “social accountability ... on everyone who lives in Clarke County” by wearing face coverings and following other health guidelines.
While many parents have said they want the schools to reopen, some teachers have reservations about coming back, due to the risk of getting COVID-19 and passing it along to family members, officials acknowledged.
Along that line, “we need to work with employees individually,” Bishop said, to help them overcome personal and family hardships related to the pandemic.
“But at some point, we have to say, ‘When are we going back to school?’” he said. Even if learning resumes solely online initially, at some point classes must resume, he added.
Officials also acknowledged hardships that households may face, such as finding childcare for students when they are not in school.
“Whatever decision we make, (some) people aren’t going to be happy” due to the hardships involved, Singh-Smith said.
Ultimately, “there will be sacrifices” that people have to make, she said. “That’s just the times we live in now. Things aren’t the same” as they were.
(2) comments
Agree with science that schools can and should open. If you don't believe science, then look to major European countries that have opened their schools without ill effects. If the teachers don't want to go to work full time then - No Work -- No Pay! ... and give us taxpayers our money back!
Gosh! If only there were some "science" to tell us what to do because everyone knows that once the "science" is settled, it is never wrong... https://issuesinsights.com/2020/07/17/the-science-is-very-clear-schools-should-reopen-in-fall/
Spoiler alert: Numerous studies that have been conducted by real life scientists conclude that opening schools isn't that big a deal, regardless of what Leftist pearl clutchers "need" to believe...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.