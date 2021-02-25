BERRYVILLE — Just because a 5% raise is budgeted for Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) employees beginning July 1 doesn’t mean their paychecks actually will increase by that amount.
The raise, anticipated to cost the school division $809,715, is part of a $28.1 million budget adopted by the Clarke County School Board on Monday for fiscal year 2022.
As part of the spending plan, the schools are seeking $570,121 from the county. Division Superintendent Chuck Bishop told The Winchester Star on Wednesday that “in essence, the school board is requesting $471,859 of additional operating funds (as part of the $570,121) to provide over $800,000 in increased salaries. We have cut nearly $330,000 of other expenses in our budget to get to this point.”
The $98,262 remaining from the $570,121 is to be put toward capital expenses.
Bishop will present the schools’ budget to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on March 8 for inclusion in the county’s overall budget. Depending on county needs as determined by the supervisors, the schools could get the full amount of local funds requested or a lesser allocation.
“Once the county adopts its budget,” Bishop said, “ ... the school board will reconsider the actual (amount of the) pay raise for employees.”
Each 1% pay raise for division employees costs about $162,000, he mentioned.
Gov. Ralph Northam has recommended that lawmakers allocate enough money to give all Virginia teachers at least a 2% raise.
However, “any state revenue received (by Clarke County) would not cover the entire cost of the salary increase, regardless of the final percentage,” Bishop said.
School division officials maintain the raise is necessary to help the county recruit and retain staff.
Monday night, school board member Jonathan Turkel indicated he would like to see teachers get a raise larger than 5%.
Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said she understands nearby localities are planning 6-7% pay hikes.
“We need to remain competitive with our peers,” Turkel said. “We’re just treading water.”
Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert said she favors keeping the raise at 5%.
“The conversation needs to stay local,” said Kerr-Hobert.
“We’re not Chicago. We’re not Fairfax. We’re not New York City. We’re Clarke County,” she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have lost wages or even their jobs, Kerr-Hobert acknowledged.
“Some community members say teachers don’t deserve a raise” and that they’re “lucky just to have a job,” Kerr-Hobert said.
Kerr-Hobert believes, though, they need a raise. She and Singh-Smith also said they think the board currently should focus more on retaining current employees than attracting new ones.
“We’re trying to make sure teachers have a living wage,” Kerr-Hobert said.
“They’ve had to work really hard this year” to overcome pandemic-related challenges, Singh-Smith said.
Board members briefly discussed giving administrators lesser raises so teachers can be given more. Nothing was decided along that line.
Kerr-Hobert believes that wouldn’t be fair to administrators.
“They have so much to do with the culture and climate of a school,” she said. “We need strong leaders in our schools.”
Do school board members from various localities hold an annual salary summit so they will all be on the same page when spouting the same refrain? Winchester schools, Frederick county schools and Clarke schools all say the same thing - we must raise teacher salaries to remain competitive and retain staff. Raises that outpace inflation are not warranted for employees being paid with tax dollars.
They say that because teachers and staff could go over the mountain to work, which would lead to hiring and training new employees. As for inflation, it's here in case you haven't seen it for yourself.
Actually, the three districts you mentioned are competing with each other Even though these districts budgeted raises for the current year, teachers and support staff did not receive them due to concerns of what COVID would to do to taxes. Also, the salaries have only recently caught up with 2008 levels. Inflation blew way past their pay.
