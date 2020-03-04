BERRYVILLE — A 7% pay raise planned by the Clarke County School Board for all school division employees is unprecedented, according to board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith.
But “it’s imperative that we close the salary gap” between the Clarke schools and those in nearby wealthier localities, Singh-Smith said Monday night as the division presented its fiscal 2021 budget proposal to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
One of the Clarke County Public Schools’ five main goals, as reflected in their strategic plan, is to “attract, develop and retain” educators who have strong critical and creative thinking, collaboration and communications skills, as well as citizenship sensibilities, and can instill those into students, helping them develop skills they need to succeed in the modern world, Singh-Smith pointed out.
Following comments by her and Superintendent Chuck Bishop, the supervisors said little about the budget proposal. They likely will discuss it during upcoming meetings of their finance committee, as well as work sessions of the full board.
“I won’t say that I wasn’t shocked” to see the 7% raise, supervisors’ Chairman David Weiss said.
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, indicated the supervisors are unlikely to support such a large raise.
The schools’ budget is to become part of the county’s overall fiscal 2021 budget, which the board of supervisors plans to adopt in April. The new financial year will start on July 1.
As the county’s revenues are limited, and other departments have needs, “we’re in a tight spot,” Weiss said, especially since “the economy seems to be shaky at the moment” due to concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s complicated” to balance the needs of all county operations, added Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
“We are fully aware of the competing priorities,” Singh-Smith said. Still, the school board’s responsibility is to advocate for the needs of students and teachers, she said, and “we take this ... very seriously.”
The school board adopted its approximately $28.3 million budget in a 4-1 vote last week.
Bishop originally proposed a 5% pay increase. On Feb. 10, the school board upped it to 7%.
School board member Chip Schutte was the dissenting voice in the budget vote. He said at that time he believes 5% is “much more realistic,” considering some supervisors have indicated to him they won’t support a 7% increase.
The school board maintains that competitive salaries must be paid to teachers and other employees so the division doesn’t lose them to neighboring localities paying their schools employees more.
The Winchester Public Schools are proposing a 3% pay hike for fiscal 2021. The Frederick County Public Schools are considering a 4% increase.
A 7% increase would put Clarke’s pay between Winchester and Frederick, assuming a 3% raise is approved for both of those divisions.
Current average salaries for Clarke teachers working on a 10-month schedule are $51,903 for elementary school teachers, $53,433 for middle school teachers, and $55,269 for high school teachers, Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett computed for The Winchester Star on Tuesday.
As of 2019, Virginia ranked 34th among the 50 states in terms of teacher salaries, with an average salary of $52,466 compared to a national average of $61,730, Bishop told the supervisors.
The schools’ adopted $28,298,312 budget is up 1.6% from the current fiscal year’s spending plan. It includes $16,787,191 in county funds, an increase of $603,353, and $11,511,121 in state and federal funds, a decrease of $145,227.
Despite some requests for new personnel, none are budgeted. Yet plans are to take one teaching position from Boyce Elementary, because of an enrollment decline there, and “repurpose” it as a guidance counselor’s position at D.G. Cooley Elementary, Bishop said. The state is moving toward a requirement for one counselor per 250 students, and Cooley is just short of 500 students, he said.
The schools are seeking $363,000 for capital projects. That is $159,750 less than what the supervisors funded for the current fiscal year, Bishop said.
Among those needs, he said, are replacing a bus that is wearing out, installing security cameras on buses, reconditioning worn-out athletic equipment and standardizing furniture within the county’s four schools.
“We have a lot of old stuff” (furniture) that needs to be replaced, he added.
A joint meeting of the two boards, during which a public hearing on their budgets will be held, is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 31 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Along with Weiss, Catlett, Singh-Smith and Schutte, attending Monday night’s budget presentation were White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel, Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence and school board members Jonathan Turkel, Katie Kerr-Hobert and Zara Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.