BERRYVILLE — When math involves public school financial matters, three minus two doesn't always equal one.
Clarke County School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith says a decrease in the division's student enrollment doesn't necessarily mean a reduction in expenses.
Virginia Department of Education statistics show the number of students in Clarke County Public Schools dropped annually from 1,986 in the 2015-16 academic year to 1,726 in the past year. The steepest drop occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in 2020 when some parents chose to start teaching their children at home or enroll them in private schools.
With the pandemic waning, the number of students being taught in the current year has risen to 1,842. Still, that is fewer than the 1,888 taught in 2019-20.
"Losing students does not equate to less energy consumed, especially now when we see our costs increase," Singh-Smith said. "It does not mean we reduce the number of teachers we employ, and it certainly does not mean that there is no longer a need to incentivize our teachers to stay in Clarke County."
Singh-Smith commented Monday night as the school division presented its proposed fiscal 2023 budget to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors for consideration. The spending plan ultimately asks the county for $16,144,473 — an increase of $170,240 in local tax dollars — and seeks a 10% pay raise for staff.
She acknowledged having heard public comments such as, "Why should the schools get more money when enrollment has dropped?" and "Why should I want more money going to the schools when I'm an older resident and don't have children in the school system?"
"This entire community has a shared responsibility," Singh-Smith said, "in building a strong foundation for all our students who will, in turn, be the future of Clarke County."
Although some residents may not directly be impacted by the schools, "we must recognize today’s generation of students will be taking care of us over the next 20 years if they aren’t already," she said.
"Understanding each other's views and values will allow different generations to increase their appreciation of one another," she added, and better care for each other.
Another question she's heard is, "We are not Loudoun County so why compare our teacher salaries?"
Officials have said that when the school division loses teachers, it often loses them to Loudoun, an affluent D.C. suburb to the east of Clarke County.
"Our teachers can drive 15 to 30 minutes over the mountain and respectively make over $15,000 to $20,000, if not more, annually," Singh-Smith said.
However, "we do not have a Loudoun problem; we have a teacher shortage problem," she emphasized. "We lose teachers to the east and west of us" — the west being Frederick County and Winchester.
She also acknowledged stresses that teachers have faced, amid the pandemic, in administering lessons both in the classroom and virtually, all the while trying to avoid catching the coronavirus.
"Teachers are our most precious commodity," said Singh-Smith. "But after the last two years, more teachers are retiring or switching careers and the pool of new teachers coming out of college is shrinking."
Speaking to the supervisors, school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop predicted it could take up to five years for educators to fully help students recover from learning setbacks they suffered during the pandemic.
That's adding to teachers' tensions.
As "student remediation for math and reading has exponentially increased," Singh-Smith said, "educators are experiencing an inconceivable level of mental fatigue and exhaustion."
Clarke schools' officials maintain it's only fair to give all employees raises — not just teachers — because of support they provide teachers and students in the educational process.
