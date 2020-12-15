The Clarke County wrestling team took its first step toward having a season on Monday night.
The School Board for Clarke County Public Schools will re-evaluate whether to go ahead with a winter sports season when the division returns from winter break on Jan. 4 (no winter sports team can compete in an event until Jan. 8).
But until then, all of its winter sports teams can engage in a normal practice routine, including the wrestling team, which was in danger of having its season canceled. The wrestling team can start holding daily practice next Monday, just like basketball (swimming is also practicing, though they aren’t in the pool on a daily basis).
“I’m all for the kids playing sports,” Clarke County director of athletics Casey Childs said in a phone interview. “I’ve always been an advocate of that. I’m excited for our kids that wrestle, and excited for our coaches that coach wrestling. I’m just hoping that, just like everyone else in our community, we can get back Jan. 4 for the next meeting and hopefully continue down a path that will let these kids play. But that’s obviously down the road a little bit.”
In a letter addressed to parents that was posted on Twitter on Dec. 4, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop stated the administrative teams at both CCPS and Clarke County High School would recommend to the CCPS School Board that the wrestling season be canceled due to health and safety concerns associated with COVID-19. That decision was based on talks with Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene, who was recommending that high-risk activities be limited until “community vaccination is well underway.” Wrestling is considered a high-risk sport for COVID-19 transmission by the VHSL.
But after listening to statements from Clarke County wrestling coach Jon VanSice as well as multiple high school wrestlers and parents, the School Board decided to give the wrestling team an opportunity. The talking points included the safety measures taking place with wrestling, comparisons with other high-risk sports (specifically basketball, which started daily practice at Clarke County earlier that day), the fact that other schools in the Lord Fairfax District have not canceled wrestling, and the effect that canceling the season right now could have emotionally and educationally.
Bishop was the one who suggested that the wrestling team begin practicing next Monday. That’s the first day of the two-week winter break for CCPS, and Bishop thought having the wrestling team start practice during a two-week stretch where the normal student body isn’t present would be a good way for it to get acclimated to a daily routine. Bishop pointed out Monday that while more than 200 students since late June had been engaged in athletic workouts, the concern coming into Monday was that wrestlers hadn’t been a part of those workouts.
The CCPS board members expressed their appreciation to the people who spoke Monday night, for athletics in general, and spoke about the importance athletics can have in the lives of students. But they reminded those in attendance and those watching the live stream of the meeting online that COVID-19 numbers in the area are rising, and academics come first.
“Bottom line for me is, we stay in school,” CCPS Chair Monica Singh-Smith said. “Although we’ve heard basketball is doing well and these other sports are doing well [with workouts], I would hate for there to be some mini-breakout within our school building that could potentially make us shut down. Because to me, being in school is 1,000 percent more important to me than athletics. Believe you me, I’m a soccer mom. It’s been my whole life. I just want to make [my stance on health and academics clear].”
Singh pointed out that people should not be surprised if the whole season gets canceled, or certain sports get canceled.
“We rely on Dr. Greene’s recommendations,” she said.
During the public comments section, VanSice made a strong case for the wrestling team to be given the same consideration for play that other high-risk sports like basketball should receive. The board was also given a letter signed by people involved with Clarke County wrestling asking to hold the season.
VanSice noted in his comments that the VHSL, the Clarke school system and the Bull Run District have established extensive protocols to limit contact and sanitize surroundings in wrestling.
VanSice said that while contact in wrestling is intense, it is also limited. VHSL rules have limited matches to five minutes instead of their usual six this year, and VanSice added that there would be no more than two matches per day compared to five previously for the Eagles.
VanSice also said most matches in the Bull Run last two and a half to three minutes, and that given Clarke County’s schedule restraints the Eagle wrestlers might only be on the mat 10 to 40 minutes in terms of competitiion match time for the entire season. He said those numbers can go down if the opposing team doesn’t have someone to fill each of their weight classes, which is more likely to happen at the smaller Class 2 level that Clarke County competes in.
VanSice pointed out wrestling is a one-on-one sport in competition, and that will also be the case in practice to follow VHSL guidelines. That limited interaction means they’ll be exposed to fewer people.
VanSice noted that basketball has 10 people on the court at once and football, another high-risk sport, has 22 people on the field at once, and those sports contests take 32 minutes and 48 minutes, respectively.
VanSice pointed out the Clarke wrestling program — of which there is only one team — has averaged 12-15 members the last 10 years. Clarke’s basketball programs — which have varsity and JV programs for boys and girls — have at least 10 members, while the football program has several dozen people.
Prior to VanSice speaking, Wyatt Stemberger was one of two wrestlers who addressed the board.
“I’ve been training and looking forward to this season,” Stemberger said. “I think wrestling should go on, because there’s only two people in close contact. If we make sure they have no [COVID-19] symptoms, then I think we’ll be fine.
“I’ve been going to tournaments over the summer and fall and felt safe. ... Ever since I started this sport, my coaches have always stressed taking care of yourself, such as hygiene, and making sure you don’t give or get skin infections. All wrestlers are ready to follow guidelines to keep our sport going. I know coaches and parents are ready to follow VHSL guidelines.”
In the Board’s athletics discussion later in the meeting, Jonathan Turkel said the approach to take going forward might be to evaluate each sport on their own. For example, while basketball and wrestling are high-risk winter sports, swimming is low risk.
“The best we can do is do what we can for those that are doing something that has been identified as appropriate, and unfortunately, cutting back on the thing that has been identified as not appropriate,” Turkel said. “Not saying, ‘swimmers, you happen to be in a season with wrestlers, so you’re done.’ And not saying, ‘wrestlers, you happen to be in a season with swimmers, so it’s a go.’ But saying, ‘Look, these things are identified differently. They’re different sports, they have different risk thresholds, and they need to be done differently this year.’”
Turkel added that just because children compete in high-risk sports outside of school doesn’t mean it’s necessarily OK to compete in those sports inside the school structure, and that schools need to follow protocols and expert guidance.
Also on Monday, it was made clear that there will be no cheerleaders at basketball games in part because they will count toward the 25-person spectator limit. Childs said the cheerleading team can still hold practices if they choose to.
• • •
During Monday’s meeting of the Winchester Public Schools Board, the board agreed to reconvene as close to Jan. 4 as possible to re-evaluate its position on the possible opening of the winter sports season.
Earlier this month, the board agreed to postpone the start of all VHSL winter sports (basketball, wrestling, swimming, indoor track and cheerleading) at Handley until that date. (Non-contact workouts are currently permitted at Handley.) The Return To Play Committee is scheduled to present a report to the board at the January meeting. A central issue for the board is whether sports deemed a high risk (basketball and wrestling) can be held this winter. The board agreed Monday that all of its members would vote on the final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.