BERRYVILLE — A proposed calendar for Clarke County Public Schools’ 2023-24 academic year puts spring break after Easter for the first time.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop recently told the School Board that the date is aimed at reducing absenteeism among teachers on the Monday following Easter.
But some board members are interested in aligning CCPS’s calendar with neighboring Loudoun County Public Schools.
A considerable number of Loudoun teachers live in Clarke and have children who attend CCPS or spouses/family members who work in the division.
“It’s nice to align with Loudoun considering how entangled we are,” said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith. “It’s something my friends who are teachers in Loudoun really appreciate.”
April 1-5 are the proposed dates for CCPS’s spring break (Easter falls on March 31 in 2024). The proposed calendar also designates March 29 as one of 13 holidays for students and staff recognized within the schools’ policy manual.
“Do we know what Loudoun is proposing for spring break,” Singh-Smith, who represents the Buckmarsh District, asked Bishop.
“I do not,” Bishop replied.
A 2023-24 calendar adopted by the Loudoun County School Board in November schedules spring break for March 25-29, the division’s website shows.
Information that Clarke board members were able to obtain during their meeting indicated there remained options for the Loudoun calendar. However, the Loudoun division’s website showed no options.
Bishop said he will check into the situation.
Tradition has been for spring break in Clarke County to be held the week prior to Easter.
“It’s always been that way,” said Jonathan Turkel, the board’s Millwood District representative.
The rational for moving it was “the only thing that kind of caught me off guard” about the proposed calendar, Turkel said.
Bishop said the Monday following Easter “ends up being a day we have a lot of substitutes because people are traveling from where they’ve been” celebrating the Christian holiday, Bishop said.
The group of employees who developed the 2023-24 calendar “proposed it this way,” he said.
“We can move spring break to the week prior to (Easter) for consistency’s sake,” Bishop told the board.
“I think we should find out what they’re going to do (in Loudoun) before we switch it,” White Post District board member Chip Schutte said.
The board is to discuss the calendar again during its Feb. 27 meeting, said its clerk, Renée Weir. At that time, a vote may be taken.
Under the current calendar proposal, Aug. 23 would be the first day of school for students. Teachers would start returning on Aug. 9.
Dec. 21-29 is proposed for winter break, with Jan. 1 being a scheduled holiday and Jan. 2 being a teacher’s workday. Students would return to classes on Jan. 3.
Clarke County High School seniors would graduate on May 30; bad weather would postpone commencement until the following day.
The last day of classes for other students within the county’s four public schools would be June 7.
Bishop said the proposed calendar complies with state code, which requires either 180 school days or 990 teaching hours during the academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.