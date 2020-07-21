BERRYVILLE — If classes resume for fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarke County Public Schools students shouldn’t worry much if they forget to wear masks.
Under a proposed school reopening plan, students and employees generally are to keep at least six feet apart. But when they cannot, or they are walking around their school, they are to cover their faces. The plan shows that students are expected to bring their own masks. Yet some are to be made available for those who don’t.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the Clarke County School Board during its recent work session that 1,000 N95 masks have been ordered for staff but not received yet.
“It is our understanding that those items are on back order because the federal government has seized shipments to make sure health and medical facilities are well-stocked,” Bishop wrote in an email to The Winchester Star on Monday.
He told the board, however, he feels certain that after the initial supply comes in, more eventually can be obtained if needed.
“Our plan does ask students to bring their own mask, but we would also have masks on hand to give to those who forgot them,” he wrote in the email.
N95 masks, also known as respirators, filter at least 95% of airborne particles and meet U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health standards, according to information online.
The reopening plan being considered by the school board calls for classes to resume on Aug. 31. However, students initially would attend classes only two days a week — on alternating days to reduce crowds within schools — and learn online three days.
Yet the board could decide to have classes in an online-only format.
If that happens, there may be “an expectation” for teachers to periodically come to school to use classroom equipment in developing online lessons, said board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith. But they generally should be safe in their classrooms by themselves, she said.
As part of the proposed plan, any student or employee with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher would be required to stay home.
School health clinics would set up quarantine rooms for students who get sick while on campus. Quarantine rooms would undergo “deep disinfection” following each use and at the end of each school day, the plan states.
Staff would monitor quarantined students. To reduce their risk of contracting the coronavirus, employees would be provided surgical masks, eye protection, gloves and — if a student is vomiting — disposable gowns.
Board Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert asked whether, if a school nurse gets sick and takes time off, another nurse could be brought in as a temporary replacement.
Probably not.
“That’s been a challenge” when nurses have become ill in the past, Bishop said. Sometimes they have been able to find one, he said, but “substitute nurses are hard to come by.”
Bishop said the school division so far has spent $246,417 on cleaning and disinfecting schools in preparation for reopening. Board member Chip Schutte asked how much more money might be spent on cleaning.
“That’s an unknown,” Bishop replied. “I wish I could tell you,” but there are unknown factors such as “how quickly a classroom will go through a container of disinfectant wipes” if schools reopen.
Schutte also asked how physical education classes would fare under coronavirus restrictions.
“There are very few surfaces (where germs could congregate) in a gym,” Bishop said. “We have to be mindful of equipment,” though, and that could limit activities within classes.
But students probably will still be able to go into a gym and “let off some steam,” he said.
TB is worse, and far more contagious and deadly.
