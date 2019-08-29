BERRYVILLE — During the Clarke County School Board’s first meeting of the school year, board members shared a dissatisfaction over proposed materials for the division’s new sex education curriculum.
After a lengthy discussion Monday night, the board decided it needed more time to come up with alternatives to the proposed course materials.
Superintendent Chuck Bishop cited a need to further research resources that would educate students on puberty, sexually transmitted diseases, sexual health and child abuse situations.
In August 2018, the board unanimously approved its first sex education curriculum. Parents are allowed to opt out their children. The curriculum has not been implemented yet.
Since Virginia Department of Education does not have a required textbook for sex education — also called family life education — board members and the public have examined recommended materials from McGraw-Hill, Glencoe and the World Health Organization to come up with course materials that will be used to teach the curriculum.
Following the study period, several board members decided the proposed materials were too vague and inaccurate.
Board member Zara Ryan indicated there were gaps in the course materials, which did not fully align with the standards established by the board last year. She brought up a lack of information on human sexuality in non-traditional couples, contraceptives and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.
“I think that we have a responsibility to teach the standards as fully as we can, as they were adopted by the board last year,” Ryan said.
Other board members recommended providing supplemental resources to parents and students as a possible solution to fill in the gaps in the recommended textbooks. Guest speakers and workshops with medical professionals were recommended by board member Katie Kerr-Hobert as additional resources for students.
“I don’t know if we’re going to find the perfect in-a-box curriculum, and I think it’s going to take some piece-mealing things together,” Kerr-Hobert said.
The curriculum is structured as follows:
In the upper elementary grades, the only topics related to human anatomy that will be discussed are personal hygiene, an introduction to puberty and human anatomy.
In middle school, topics include human growth and development, human reproduction, puberty and personal hygiene. The curriculum then introduces the risks for preteen and teen sexual activity, such as sexually transmitted diseases. There will be an opportunity for gender-separated classes in the elementary and middle schools.
In high school, students will be taught emotional wellness and mental health, human growth and development, healthy relationships and abstinence.
Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith thinks small steps are needed to implement the curriculum, such as providing the recommended textbooks.
Kerr-Hobert agreed.
“I don’t want the adoption of textbooks to get in the way of moving forward with this,” Kerr-Hobert said.
The matter will likely be discussed again next month.
In other business at Monday night’s meeting and work session, the board:
Unanimously approved the 2019-2020 School Improvement Strategies as presented by Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Unanimously approved a new graduation date of May 29, 2020, for Clarke County High School. The date was pushed back one day due to state athletic conflicts.
Unanimously approved a two-year term for the Special Education Advisory Committee, including the appointments of members Kerry McKenna, Eva Rogers and Jeff Mitchell.
Tom Parker was appointed to the Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee for a two-year term.
Attending Monday night’s School Board meeting at 317 W. Main St. were Superintendent Chuck Bishop, Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, Vice Chairman Jonathan Turkel, and board members Katie Kerr-Hobert, Zara Ryan and Charles “Chip” Schutte.
