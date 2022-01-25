BERRYVILLE — Sydney Kelble told the Clarke County School Board on Monday that despite being vaccinated, she contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago and then spread it among her family.
With cases of the new omicron variant widespread, "to lift the mask mandate (in the county schools) now would be irresponsible," said Kelble, a sophomore at Clarke County High School.
Board member Andrew MacDonald commended her for bringing her concerns to the panel.
"It takes a lot of courage for a 10th grader to get up and speak" during a public meeting, MacDonald said.
But her comments didn't persuade board members to keep the mask requirement. Instead, they voted 3-1 — following a motion by MacDonald — to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent executive order for parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in schools.
Sydney, of Boyce, was one of 18 people who addressed the board. Opinions were evenly split between keeping the mask requirement and repealing it.
"There's a lack of consensus" among experts as to whether mask-wearing helps to keep COVID-19 from spreading, said Berryville resident Abram Stroot, who opposed the mask requirement.
"All school children are able to get a vaccination now" for protection from the coronavirus, said Daniel Vaught of Berryville.
"Parents are the health experts on their children. You should respect that," said Kelly Johnson of the county's Buckmarsh District. "Give the power of medical decision-making back to parents."
Carol Coffelt, a Boyce Town Council member, pointed out that Youngkin's order doesn't ban masks. It just lets students and their parents decide on their own whether to cover their faces.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam mandated that masks be worn in K-12 schools last year. The General Assembly, as a legislative body, backed that mandate, and it technically remains the law.
Coffelt believes Youngkin's action basically is law overriding Northam's measure.
"When did school boards decide they have the right to pick and choose the laws they follow?" she said.
How can adults teach children to respect the law if the adults choose not to follow it, asked Rianne Kinsey of Bluemont.
"It's time for parents to be able to make this choice," Kinsey said.
"The school system should be following the science," said Bill McShea of Berryville, who favored continuing the mask requirement inside schools.
"Health professionals and scientists say it (wearing masks) does mitigate" the spread of COVID-19, said Leah Robinson, another Berryville resident.
The omicron variant seems to be less dangerous than previous ones, Robinson said. She added "it's the wrong time to end the mask mandate" when the number of cases is increasing.
She accused Youngkin of enacting his order solely for "political gain."
"We can all stand up here and quote different statistics and different (medical) reports," said Candy Means of Millwood. However, people need to "comply with science and the truth," she said.
Madison Upperman of Boyce mentioned that Shenandoah University, where she's a student, continues to require masking.
Her sister attends Johnson-Williams Middle School, she said.
"Students are coughing near her as a joke" when they remove their masks, Upperman said, encouraging the board to keep its mandate.
Upperman also mentioned the possibility of students who don't wear masks bullying those who continue doing so.
Speaking on behalf of the Clarke County Education Association, Rachel Ratliff said public schools "must look out for what's best for all students." That, she said, is continuing to require masks indoors.
Berryville resident Rachel Davis said "we've got to learn how to deal with" the pandemic "and move on." Having to deal with it is like being a confused football player, she said.
"The goal post keeps getting moved," said Davis, who doesn't favor requiring masks. "Where's the end" of the field?
A wise man said: "The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it ... Just let it out!"
Interesting and informative video segments/interviews shared from Jimmy Dore who has been appearing on the Tucker Carlson show over the last year.
“Jimmy Dore is outrageous and outraged, bothersome and bothered. A crucial, profane, passionate voice for progressives and free-thinkers in 21st century America. Jimmy will anger you if you're a conservative and enrage you if you're a liberal.”—Patton Oswalt
“Pfizer Intentionally Deceived And Defrauded” – US Justice Department / 1-24-22
https://youtu.be/IS3RvTglJ3s
Death rate of COVID ... FOIA in the UK / 1-22-22
https://youtu.be/1O7ugdwv3iY
EXPLOSIVE Truth About Vaccines & COVID w/Inventor Of mRNA Vaccine Technology, Dr. Robert Malone / 9-21-21
https://youtu.be/iwPKnOhJRYg
Hospitals Cutting Staff IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC??? / 1-23-22
https://youtu.be/KNIYmo0QJ8U
Use of Ivermectin Is Associated With Lower Mortality in Hospitalized Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019: The Ivermectin in COVID Nineteen Study
Research question: Does ivermectin benefit hospitalized coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients?
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33065103/
If masks are required ... will all students and staff be wearing a N95 mask, if not, why not, if safety is truly the concern?
