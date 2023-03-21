BERRYVILLE — Clarke County residents on Monday night voiced support for three of the five contenders for a vacant seat on the School Board.
Leigh Carley, Todd Carlisle, Jaime Clark, Casey Kennedy and Patrick Wilbourne recently applied to be chosen by the board to fill the Russell District seat for the remainder of the year.
Andrew MacDonald represented the district on the board until February. He resigned upon being hired as an assistant state attorney general to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
Carley, who lives on Old Charles Town Road, works in mental health counseling. She believes her professional experience will help the board help students overcome negative effects of being isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to her application.
Two people spoke on her behalf.
"We still don't fully understand" effects that the pandemic had on people's mental health, said Tony Reynolds of Berryville.
Carley's experience in counseling makes her "well fit ... to meet the needs of students and faculty members," county resident Clyde Croswell said.
She would be "the most logical choice" to fill the vacancy," Reynolds said.
Carlisle lives on Triple J Road and has a background in construction and information technology. He believes his experience can benefit the board in improving school facilities and implementing new technology in learning and teaching, he wrote in his application.
"Parents and students always want improvements to education," but many don't fully understand all of the components involved in making the right decisions, Carlisle said. He promised to equally consider all points of view in decision-making if he's selected.
Three people voiced support for him.
"He wants to help our kids," said Abel Ramos of Berryville, who has known Carlisle for many years.
With his diverse background, "he understands the nuts and bolts of how to make things work," said Nela Niemann, who runs a performing arts studio in Berryville.
"He knows what's going on," said county resident Debbie Hardesty, and "he has passion for the kids."
Kennedy, of Stringtown Road, works in construction and infrastructure services. In his application, he asserted he has strengths in budgeting and making complex decisions.
Chris Shipe of Berryville addressed the board on behalf of Kennedy, who's in California on business. He said Kennedy would strive to ensure students acquire the "life skills" they need to become productive adults.
Nobody spoke on behalf of either Clarke or Wilbourne.
Clark, who lives on Custer Court, works in the county revenue commissioner’s and treasurer’s offices. Her application indicated she believes her experience working in group settings, such as with de-escalating conflict, will be helpful to the board.
Wilbourne, a pastor and former educator in the Clarke County Public Schools, lives on Allen Road. He wants to be an advocate for students and parents as well as teachers, his application showed.
All five applicants have children and/or grandchildren in the school division.
They've already been privately interviewed by the School Board, which plans to appoint one of them to succeed MacDonald during a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The Russell District seat, like the board's four others, will be up for grabs in the Nov. 7 election. Whoever is elected to the seats will begin their four-year terms in January.
Immediately before Monday night's hearing, Jonathan Turkel, the board's Millwood District representative, told The Winchester Star he does not plan to seek re-election.
"It's time to let some new energy in," said Turkel, adding he wants more time to pursue personal interests, too.
Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert, who represents the Berryville District, said she intends to run again.
Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith, who represents the Buckmarsh District, and board member Chip Schutte, who represents the White Post District, said they're undecided.
