BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools is reconsidering how learning materials some people find objectionable may be considered for removal from schools.
Monday night, the School Board voted 4-1 to adopt on first reading several revised or new policies, one of which is titled “Removal of Materials from Use.”
The policies will be considered for adoption on second reading, making them official, during the board’s July 25 meeting.
If it’s implemented, the materials policy will replace one adopted in 2017. In a Wednesday email, Superintendent Chuck Bishop said middle and high school librarians reviewed the existing one and determined it needs updating based on best practices recommendations of the American Library Association, American Association of School Libraries and Virginia Association of School Librarians.
The school division needs such a policy, Bishop said, because of “a growing number of challenges to instructional materials across the country.”
“Although we have not had a challenge,” he continued, “we do need to have a process in place to review any concerns that arise.”
The policy now before the board recognizes that parents or guardians, or members of the public at large, may object to materials “despite the care taken in selecting suitable learning resources, and despite the qualifications and expertise of persons involved in that selection process.”
It specifies different steps to challenge materials for people with and without children in the schools.
Parents and guardians first are to approach the school principal. If the principal doesn’t resolve their concerns, they can appeal to a school review committee and then, if they believe it necessary, a division-level review committee and, finally, the school board.
People without children in the schools initially must express their concerns in writing to either the superintendent or the school division’s director of curriculum and instruction.
“This is bothersome to me,” said Russell District board member Andrew MacDonald. “We’re separating people into two groups.”
Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert, who represents the Berryville District, said she doesn’t favor someone without children taking up a principal’s time. She said principals “need to be focused on the education of students in their (school) buildings.”
“Let me push back on that,” MacDonald responded.
“Everyone’s a taxpayer,” he said, indicating that all people should be treated alike.
MacDonald was the dissenter in the initial vote on the policies.
The materials policy under consideration reads that instructional materials must be considered based on their educational suitability and “not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.”
It defines instructional materials as ones specifically used as part of instruction, including supplementary items and school library/media center holdings.
Textbooks are handled separately under the policy. Most textbooks used in the county’s four public schools are selected from a state-approved list, Bishop noted.
“Objections will only be considered based on demonstrated factual errors contained in the texts, and only if such errors are so pervasive and material (relevant) as to render the textbook unusable,” the policy reads. It indicates that’s because “textbooks represent a significant financial investment on the part of the school division.”
Someone wanting the schools to stop using a particular textbook first will need to fill out a Request to Remove Materials Form and submit it to the curriculum and instruction director. The director will meet with that person. The superintendent is to get involved, and various meetings among administrators may be held, before it’s decided whether to continue using the book, the policy shows.
Bishop said a lawyer has reviewed the policy and determined it’s legal.
Other policies adopted on first reading pertain to conflicts of interest and disclosures of economic interests by school board members and employees; reporting acts of violence and substance abuse; school crisis, emergency management and medical emergency response, and school threat assessment teams. They’re essentially revisions to existing rules that change words and phrases in certain sections — based on Virginia School Board Association recommendations — to make them stronger or reflect changes in state laws.
