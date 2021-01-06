BERRYVILLE — Clarke County School Board’s leadership will look the same for another year.
During an organizational meeting on Monday night, the five-person board unanimously reappointed Monica Singh-Smith as its chairwoman for the fourth year in a row. Katie Kerr-Hobert was unanimously reappointed vice chairwoman for the second consecutive year.
Singh-Smith has served on the board since 2016, while Kerr-Hobert has held a seat since July 2018.
In the past year the board has grappled with difficult decisions regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school operations. Schools across Virginia were forced to cease in-person learning last spring. When schools reopened in the fall, officials had to decide what that would look like. Clarke County Public Schools initially offered partial in-person learning, known as the hybrid model, to elementary students, while middle and high school students took their classes online. In November, the hybrid model was made available to middle and high school students.
“2020 was not easy but we managed to get through it,” Singh-Smith said. “2021 will be tricky, but we’ll get through this year as well.”
Board members were also appointed to advisory committees. The appointments remain unchanged from last year:
Finance — Singh-Smith and Kerr-Hobert
Policy — Singh-Smith and Kerr-Hobert
Special Education — Kerr-Hobert and Zara Ryan
Career and Technical Education — Jonathan Turkel and Ryan
Gifted Education — Singh-Smith
School Health — Turkel
Strategic Plan — Turkel and Singh-Smith
(0) comments
